The golden generation of losers. This Belgium will never win anything – 10/08/2021

A source: Reuters

Read also

To be honest, I have already lost count and I cannot say for sure how many times we have heard that right now the golden generation of the Belgian national team is ripe for winning the long-awaited title. After the bronze medal of the 2018 World Cup – the best result in the history of the “Red Devils” – this seems to have been the loudest talk about. But all that Roberto Martinez’s team has achieved since then is the first place in the FIFA rankings.

Only medals and cups are not given either for this, or for the record-breaking unbeaten run of 24 matches for the Belgians. By the way, it was very symbolically cut short in the semifinals of the World Championship, when there were only two steps left to the top. That is, in full accordance with the reputation of stellar losers, which has haunted Belgium for more than one year.

Those who continued to believe in the genius of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, assured that this would be over at Euro 2020. Either based on the theory of probability, or due to the appearance of not only colossal experience in the golden generation, but also the notorious killer instinct. Belgium passed the selection for the European Championship, as if not noticing the rivals. 10 victories out of 10 possible, and four dozen goals scored …

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUvUWCoMFNc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

Read also

The group stage in the final stage was also overcome in one breath. Perhaps the beautiful Denmark made me worry, but it all ended with a strong-willed victory, after which we only heard about the combination of unique skill and a character obligatory for champions. So the start of the playoffs with a victory over the current title holders of the Portuguese would then certainly be interpreted as a symbolic transfer of the title.

Instead, already in the quarterfinals, a truly hungry and angry Italy, which was not even at the 2018 World Cup, sent the Belgians home. Grieve, lick wounds and try to console yourself with the thought that this stellar team will still have trophies. And after all, to prove this, it was not even required to wait for two whole years. Here it is – the League of Nations. Not on a silver platter, given the level of competitors, but still.

No group tournaments or a long playoff bracket. One, two – and into the queens! However, Belgium remained true to itself, not doing even half the battle and losing in a way that a self-respecting team has no right to. Although by the break, Lukaku, De Bruyne and Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco looked like kings and seemed to be holding France in a stranglehold. However, in the second half, the “tricolors” dispelled the illusion, showing who is the world champion here, and who cannot get rid of the psychology of a loser, who, having swam, is not even able to hold out for extra time. “It just sucks,” admitted Courtois.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUvdrqSok_4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

Read also

I wonder if anyone else believes that the golden generation of Belgium will slam the door in Qatar in a year? And it’s not even about the formed (or not) complexes of “devils”, but about the football component. If you critically look at the choice of performers, then Martinez has approximately equal trump cards and weaknesses. On the one hand, there are the magnificent Courtois, Lukaku, De Bruyne, Ferreira-Carrasco and the now injured Torgan Hazard. At the same time, it is not clear whether Azar Sr. will ever return to his previous level, in what state will Axel Witsel and Dries Mertens, who are not younger and who have suffered difficult injuries, and how to play with the current defense?

Back at Euro 2020, there periodically appeared 35-year-old Thomas Fermalen, who has been playing in Japan for a long time. A year younger than Ian Fertongen, 32-year-old Toby Alverweireld found his job just in Qatar, and Jason Denayer, in principle, is not a player for great achievements. As for the new generation, in terms of talent it does not match the current leaders. Tielemans, Doku, De Ketelare, Salemakers, Luquebakio – if they all shoot for real, then later.

And, perhaps, this generation will already gain something. For example, how Portugal was very similar to the current Belgians at the time when its players were called European Brazilians. However, the generation of Figo, Rui Costa, Deco, Pauleta and Ricardo Carvalho even lost the final of their home Euro 2004. Greece. But twelve years later, the Portuguese themselves became the best team in the Old World, contrary to logic. With the pragmatist Fernando Santos on the coaching bench, three draws in the group stage and without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo in the final, instead of whom the inconspicuous hard worker Eder played the role of the superhero.

That Portugal in its golden final did not let go of France, which was considered the favorite of the favorites. The current Belgium, as Martinez admitted, in the second half of the League of Nations semi-finals “became overly emotional and, perhaps, thought too much about reaching the final.” In fact, the head coach admitted that his team had psychological problems. Therefore, this Belgium – both delightful and notorious – will never win anything.