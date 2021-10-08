The Italian national team player criticized the Russian judge for removing the captain :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Federico Chiesa, the Russian referee should not have removed the captain of the Italian team during the semifinals of the League of Nations. The player called the first yellow card a fault of the referee

Italian football player Federico Chiesa believes that the Russian referee Sergei Karasev made a mistake, sending the captain of the Italian team Leonardo Bonucci during the semifinal match of the League of Nations. The footballer’s words are quoted by the Footbal Italia portal.

The captain received his first yellow card in the 30th minute of the meeting after the fall of the Spanish player. The reason for the card was Bonucci’s conversations with the judge.

“He was the captain, it was a referee’s mistake, because the Spanish player just slipped, and the captain has the right to request additional information. I <...> have never seen such a meaningless yellow card internationally, ”Chiesa said.

The captain of the Italian team received the second card in the 42nd minute for hitting the opponent with his elbow. “I’ve never seen two such light yellow cards at this level,” Chiesa concluded.

During the semifinal match of the League of Nations between the national teams of Italy and Spain (1: 2), which was served by the team led by Sergei Karasev, Bonucci received two yellow cards and was sent off.