The Japanese admired the flight of the Russian film crew into space. “Tom Cruise, cheer up!”

Japanese media announced the resumption of the space race in connection with the flight of the Russian film crew to the ISS

Photo: Press service of Roscosmos

The Japanese media are actively covering the flight of the Russian crew to the ISS for the filming of the film Challenge. Readers wish the picture success and announce the resumption of the space race.

“For the first time in the world, a popular Russian actress and director is sent into orbit to shoot a feature film. Russia has again bypassed everyone in the space race, ”writes the Japanese edition of NHK.

Readers positively assessed the news and wished the crew good luck. “Here is Russia giving! She often wins the space race! Hold on, Tom Cruise, do not be discouraged! “, – wrote the user” gotarotsunashim “. “The Russians have even overtaken the Americans here. How great the whole flight was shown in TV reports and even the docking to the ISS, ”noted the user“ inocerontepad ”. “This is a risky business. Although it shows a high level of development of Russian space technologies. Ordinary people can already fly into space, ”the reader of“ thi ”shares. “They are filming in space, 400 kilometers from the Earth. Amazing! ”- the reader of“ doc ”is surprised. “For the first time in history, Russia is shooting a real feature film in space. This is great! “, – notes the user” 1122Kra “.

On October 5, the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft entered orbit. On board are cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko. When the spacecraft docked with the ISS, the automatic docking system failed, writes Utro.ru. The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that due to the failure, Soyuz MS-19 docked to the ISS in manual mode, according to the Nation News agency.