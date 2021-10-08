The most striking reincarnations of Meryl Streep in cinema – Rambler / cinema

Today, June 22, Meryl Streep celebrates her 72nd birthday. We can talk endlessly about her talent and versatility. During her career in cinematography, Streep received three statuettes of the prestigious Oscars and eight Golden Globes, as well as a huge number of nominations. Rambler decided to recall the most striking transformations of the actress in the cinema.

“The further into the woods”

Shot from the film “Into the Woods”

In the story, Meryl, as an evil witch, sends a curse on the baker and his wife, and now they must go on a dangerous journey to get four magic items for her. In the picture, Streep appeared before the audience in two images: a terrible and beautiful sorceress. The film also stars Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Chris Pine and many others.

“The Iron Lady”

Shot from the film “The Iron Lady”

In the film, viewers are shown the beginning and end of the career of Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister. For the most part, this film is about how a strong female character can change a country and beyond. Later, in one of her interviews, Meryl Streep admitted that Thatcher’s beliefs are in many ways far from her own.

Ricky and the Flash

Still from the movie “Ricky and the Flash”