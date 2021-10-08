The new head of the RPL: ​​”There is a desire for money to come to the league, big money”

Acting President of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Ashot Khachaturyants gave a detailed interview to Match TV. The functionary talked about what goals he pursues and in what ways he intends to achieve them.
“I didn’t offer my candidacy. I received an offer from shareholders of a large number of RPL clubs to lead the league. The first time it happened was a year ago. I then justified my refusal by the fact that I believe that it is necessary to complete the reform in the judiciary. Although the request for changes in the RPL has matured for a long time. “
“The most important thing is the confidence that I can make football better and more attractive. First of all, make it an entertainment that would attract more people, and make it a business. Striving for money to come to the league, big money, for clubs to earn more. Business loves a clear environment, that is, clear rules, for this it is necessary to carry out a reform ”.
“The complexity of the topic is an additional challenge, and I love them very much, I like challenges. This is probably one of the most serious in my life. “
About an example to follow
“I think the English Premier League is where we would like to come. Not only in terms of financial success, but also in terms of entertainment, intensity of football. Traditions cannot be brought up right away, of course. But after studying a little the experience of the English Premier League, I can see for sure that this is the model we need to strive for. “
About football in the regions
“I think that business should come there. And business will come when the conditions of the game are clear to them. It should be commercially viable. Because as soon as business comes in, you immediately reduce the burden on the budget, because some of the clubs are financed from regional budgets. The moment it becomes prestigious to finance football, football clubs, stadiums, at that moment business will come. And football is popular all over the world. “
About state financing
“I think I will completely abandon [от госфинансирования — «Ведомости. Спорт»] will be impossible in the short term. But the increased competition within football teams can probably lead to the fact that this will attract additional funding. “
Ashot Khachaturyants became acting president of the RPL on Tuesday after the previous leader, Sergei Pryadkin, resigned. He has led the league since 2007.