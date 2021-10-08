The political scientist assessed the chances of Johnson’s Rock to become the President of the United States

The highest paid actor in the world, Dwayne Scala Johnson, announced that he is admitting his candidacy for the presidency of the United States in the next elections. The Hollywood star and wrestler announced this on his Instagram account. Aleksey Martynov, a political scientist and director of the Institute of the Newest States, commented on this statement to Life. The expert noted that many people did not take Trump’s candidacy seriously at one time either.

“I think that many things depend here, on the other hand, the United States is still not Ukraine, where it’s just possible to host a“ Comic Show ”- and in a few months decide to go for the presidency and win the election. history, but for this Reagan had to become governor twice, where he studied the basics of public administration, “ – noted Martynov.

According to Life’s interlocutor, today many American systems are experiencing turbulence. A number of political traditions in the United States are “down the drain,” this was especially noticeable in the last elections, Martynov says. Therefore, according to the expert, nothing can be ruled out today, as well as predicting the mood of the electorate. Earlier polls showed that 46% of respondents would have put the actor in the chair of the head of the White House. Martynov connects high ratings of the artist among voters with his cinematic image of “brutal”. And he compares the substitution of the screen and real image with the situation that arose during the elections in Ukraine.

“The point is that the Ukrainians have chosen Vasily Goloborodko, a cinematic character, and not a senseless, stupid artist Zelensky, who does not understand anything from a political point of view and has not learned anything in two years,” notes Martynov.

Johnson’s presidency was first spoken about in 2017 during the filming of the TV series Young Rock, based on his life. According to the plot, the hero is nominated for the post of head of the White House in 2023. Then the artist said that he was hampered by a too busy shooting schedule. Today he continues to work actively in the cinema, and earlier Life said that the Scala announced the start of filming of the DC superhero action movie “Black Adam”.