The Slovaks’ own goal brought Russia victory in the selection match for the 2022 World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

In the 24th minute, Inter defender Milan Shkrinjar sent the ball into his own goal after Arsen Zakharyan’s cross. The Russian national team won the third victory in a row

Photo: Egor Aleev / TASS



The Russian national team players beat Slovakia 1-0 in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The meeting took place in Kazan at the Ak Bars Arena.

On the 24th minute of the meeting, after Arsen Zakharyan’s cross, defender of the Slovak national team Milan Shkrinjar sent the ball into his own net.

Zenit midfielder Daler Kuzyaev, who played the 41st match for the national team, entered the game with the captain’s armband. He became the fourth captain under Valery Karpin. In September, the players of the national team decided that in the near future there will be no captain in the national team, the issue will be decided before each new match.

In the game with the Croats on September 1 (0: 0), the captain was Georgy Jikia, with the Cyprus team (2: 0) on September 4 – Dmitry Barinov, with Malta (2: 0) on September 7 – Fyodor Smolov.

Kuzyaev played in this meeting in a protective mask, and Smolov – with a black eye under his right eye. The players collided unsuccessfully in training.

Place at the gate took 22-year-old Matvey Safonov from Krasnodar, who played his fourth game for the national team, made his first appearance in the squad after Euro 2020. In the previous three matches, Lokomotiv goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme was standing, but this time he remained in reserve.

The starting lineup also included 31-year-old Sochi defender Sergei Terekhov and 27-year-old Zenit midfielder Alexei Sutormin. They made their debut as part of the national team.

In parallel matches of Group H, the Croatian national team defeated the Cypriots (3: 0), and the Slovenes defeated the Maltese (4: 0).

In the standings of group H, the Russian national team scored 16 points in seven matches and takes second place. On the first line are the Croats, also with 16 points. Slovakia is in fourth place (9 points).

In the next match, Karpin’s charges will play against the Slovenian national team on October 11 in Maribor. Slovaks will also meet Croats on a visit on the same day.

