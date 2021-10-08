The superior bitcoin cryptocurrency is named: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

According to the forecasts of market participants, Ethereum will surpass Bitcoin in terms of growth rates in a few years. A CoinShares poll found that 42 percent of investors cite Ethereum as the cryptocurrency with the most compelling prospects.

Only 18 percent of market participants believe in the future of bitcoin, although both cryptocurrencies occupy an equally important place among digital assets. Almost 30 percent of the surveyed investors invest in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Other popular digital assets included Cardano and Polkadot.

The main reason for investing in cryptocurrency, respondents (35 percent) named speculative strategies. 23 percent of respondents see digital assets as a tool for portfolio diversification. At the same time, the main concern for investors is regulatory measures and the prohibition of cryptocurrency at the state level – these risks became key for 58 percent of respondents.

Ethereum is trading at $ 3,668 at time of writing, according to Investing.com platform. Over the year, the cryptocurrency has grown in price by more than 900 percent. Ethereum capitalization reaches $ 421 billion. Bitcoin costs $ 55,502. The most popular cryptocurrency has a market valuation of one trillion dollars.

On October 6, the price of bitcoin exceeded 55 thousand dollars. Due to the rapid growth, analysts began to give optimistic forecasts for the next cryptocurrency rate. An analyst at TradingView predicted Bitcoin’s rise to $ 100K.