The winner of the Miss Spartak contest entered the coaching staff of the team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The winner of the Miss Spartak-2019 contest Olga Smirnova joined the team’s coaching staff. It is reported by the Eurostavka portal. The information is also confirmed by the First Sport Telegram channel.

Olga Smirnova will work as a physical fitness coach. She previously worked at the club’s academy as well as the coaching staff of the second team.

Olga Smirnova is a master of sports in track and field athletics and a two-time Russian champion in running.

At the end of September it became known that Ramil Sharipov, who was a physical training coach, left the coaching staff of Spartak. At the same time, the club said that instead of him, Alexander Zaichenko, who previously worked in the coaching staff of Spartak with Domenico Tedesco, entered the coaching staff.

Before returning to the coaching staff of the main team, Zaichenko worked in the coaching staff of the second team.

The Miss Spartak competition has been held annually since 2010. Both female employees and fans of the club can take part in the competition.