“This is mistake”. The ex-captain of “Washington” told how he asked to remove himself from Ovechkin’s flight

Former captain of the Washington Capitals Jeff Halpern told how he met Alexander Ovechkin, and also told several funny stories from the beginning of the Russian’s career in the NHL.

“At the 2004 Ice Hockey World Championship, he had some good hits, but watching him skate I didn’t see Mike Modano, Joe Sakik or the scorers I idolized.

When we first met as teammates in 2005, he was wearing cropped jeans. His shirt was too tight. I remember there was a preseason game with the Philadelphia Flyers when he scored and then winked at them on the bench as he rolled past. And we all thought, “This guy is going to beat us up.”

I laugh about it, but my kids and wife want to hit me when I tell this … I went to coach Glen Hanlon and said, “I can’t play with this guy. He’s everywhere on the ice. I don’t know where he is, I’m not used to playing like that. ” In the next match, Chris Clark was played against Ovechkin, while I played with Brian Wilsi and Matt Pettinger. These are two very good players, exceptional people – but they are not Alex Ovechkin. So it was a mistake, ”ESPN quoted Halpern as saying.