“Today is positive and satisfying. I am pleased that I managed to skate the program practically well, although there were some mistakes, ”Dmitry Aliyev reports – Figure skating

European Champion 2020 Dmitry Aliev commented on his performance in the free program at the Finlandia Trophy tournament in Espoo.

– Today, positive and satisfied. Well, in general, a kind of calmness. I am pleased that I managed to skate the program practically well, there were also blots, I doubled the lutz.

But for me and the coach, for our team, this free program was a very big step in recent years, both in terms of the head, and in terms of what I was convinced: despite the physics, despite the painful condition, if you correctly set yourself up in the plan heads and more competently to approach this, you can skate and perform the program well.

– What is written on the suit?

– On the hand there is a special inscription that specifically works for me. This is a phrase that helps, now it keeps me going, it stimulates me. Consider over the course of the season, I guess. And you can not look from behind, this is an illusion of the text, after all, I’m like a writer in the program. And the font there is “doctoral”, I will say so.

– You, too, have one epaulet on your suit for some reason. Misha Kolyada on one shoulder, you. Have you conspired?

– I don’t know, I didn’t want to stuff the suit, overload it with details. They were afraid that the jacket would turn out to be some kind of circus, so I wanted it to be somehow point-like, but readable for the viewer.

There is a pen here, because I write in the program, there is even such a moment at the box office with movement, where I write on my hand. That is, everything coincides, it seems to me that we ended up with a suit.

– This is not the first time you have skated a waltz. You really like him, right?

– Yes, I like the waltz. But I also want to show something new in this style, to play dramatically. where there is sadness – to give it, where there is joy – to emphasize this too, so that the contrast is visible.

Now, of course, I was heavily concentrated on the elements, so this effect has gone a little bit, maybe. But in the future, I hope I will be able to show it, ”Sports.ru correspondent Maya Bagryantseva reports Aliyev.

American Brown won the Finlandia Trophy, Kolyada – 2nd, Aliyev – 3rd, Semenenko – 5th