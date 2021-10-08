Today is the birthday of the most charismatic actor in Hollywood

Hollywood actor Will Smith celebrates his 53rd birthday on September 25. He has dozens of leading roles and about a hundred legendary films.

The birthday boy is considered one of the highest paid actors in the world, because every film with him is doomed to success. Here are some of the most famous films starring Smith.

Bad Boys – 1995

The American action comedy “Bad Boys” was directed by Michael Bay. A film about police detectives who work together in Miami. They expose bandits, crooks and drug addicts. Will Smith starred in three parts of the film, which became incredibly popular.

“Men in Black” – 1997

Will Smith cheers up audiences with his charisma in Barry Sonnenfeld’s Men in Black. In the film, a clandestine group of Men in Black collaborates with aliens on Earth. Agents get rid of aliens with the help of nano-technology and a great sense of humor.

“The Hitch Method” – 2005

The film “The Hitch Method” directed by Andy Tennant is one of the most striking roles played by Will Smith. The hero teaches timid guys to seduce girls. As a result, the skilful pick-up artist Hitch fell in love himself.

“The Pursuit of Happiness” – 2006

In The Pursuit of Happyness, Will Smith dabbled in the role of a dramatic actor and won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2007.

The main character Chris is raising a five-year-old son himself. Despite poverty and lack of earnings, the man wants to make the boy happy.

Hancock – 2008

Director Peter Berg directed the fantastic action movie “Hancock” about superheroes. Will Smith’s character irresponsibly possesses superpowers. He stubbornly performs any task and saves lives, but does damage to his city.

“Earth after our era” – 2013

Will Smith plays in the futuristic film “Earth After Our Era,” directed by M. Knight Shyamalan. In the film, society moved to the planet Nova Prime, because the Earth is not suitable for life. Aliens live on the new earth and kill people. Only fearless heroes confront them. Smith also produced the film.

“Focus” – 2014

In the film “Focus”, directors Glenn Ficarra and John Recua showed an experienced con man who took care of a young beauty. He taught her how to take money from citizens. The partnership ended when feelings flared up between them. Smith played the role of a thief superbly.

“Defender” – 2015

The Defender, directed by Peter Lendesman, features neurosurgeon Bennett trying to prove to the NFL that footballers suffer severe head injuries while playing.

“Hidden Beauty” – 2016

In the film “Hidden Beauty” by David Frenkel, Smith plays the director of an advertising agency who has lost loved ones. After the tragedy, the man realizes how fleeting time is and how depressed he is.

“Double” – 2019

In Ang Lee’s American action movie “Double” Smith played two roles at once. The killer seeks to retire and start a normal life. However, the company the hero works for wants to destroy the mercenary. To eliminate the killer, employers found an exact copy of Smith.