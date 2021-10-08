Turkish Grand Prix: Free Arrivals on Friday

The first part of free races

Partly cloudy. Dry. Air + 19С, track + 29С

In 2020, before the start of the weekend, new asphalt was laid in Istanbul Park, which gave off oils and was very slippery. Over the past year, the surface has matured, the organizers attracted a special company that processed it – and already in the first minutes of the first training session, the riders covered the circle eight seconds faster than a year ago.

The Turkish Grand Prix replaced the stage in Suzuka – the last home race for Honda, for which the Japanese have prepared a few surprises. The Suzuka race was canceled, and a new paint job for Red Bull Racing cars in Honda colors was used in Istanbul.

Hamilton, Vettel, Sainz, Riccardo and Russell have tested prototypes of new gloves with improved thermal insulation, developed under the new FIA regulations to prevent injuries sustained by Roman Grosjean last year.

There were no incidents. Several riders had their lap times removed due to off-piste trips. Lewis Hamilton topped the protocol with a 1: 24.178 lap.

Results of the first session