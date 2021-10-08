Turkish Grand Prix: Free Arrivals on Friday

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
61

The first part of free races

Lewis Hamilton

Partly cloudy. Dry. Air + 19С, track + 29С

In 2020, before the start of the weekend, new asphalt was laid in Istanbul Park, which gave off oils and was very slippery. Over the past year, the surface has matured, the organizers attracted a special company that processed it – and already in the first minutes of the first training session, the riders covered the circle eight seconds faster than a year ago.

The Turkish Grand Prix replaced the stage in Suzuka – the last home race for Honda, for which the Japanese have prepared a few surprises. The Suzuka race was canceled, and a new paint job for Red Bull Racing cars in Honda colors was used in Istanbul.

Hamilton, Vettel, Sainz, Riccardo and Russell have tested prototypes of new gloves with improved thermal insulation, developed under the new FIA regulations to prevent injuries sustained by Roman Grosjean last year.

There were no incidents. Several riders had their lap times removed due to off-piste trips. Lewis Hamilton topped the protocol with a 1: 24.178 lap.

Results of the first session

Pilot Command Time Difference Circles
1.L. Hamilton Mercedes 1: 24.178 26
2.M. Verstappen Red bull 1: 24.603 0.425 24
3. S. Leclair Ferrari 1: 24.654 0.476 27
4.V.Bottas Mercedes 1: 24.842 0.664 28
5. K. Sines Ferrari 1: 24.860 0.682 25
6.E. Okon Alpine 1: 24.909 0.731 thirty
7.L. Norris McLaren 1: 25.347 1.169 26
8.P. Gasley AlphaTauri 1: 25.382 1.204 thirty
9. F. Alonso Alpine 1: 25.383 1.205 26
10.C. Perez Red bull 1: 25.459 1.281 24
11.D. Russell Williams 1: 25.685 1.507 25
12. D. Riccardo McLaren 1: 25.750 1.572 26
13.S. Vettel Aston martin 1: 25.810 1.632 26
14.A. Giovinazzi Alfa romeo 1: 25.813 1.635 24
15. N. Latifi Williams 1: 25.863 1.685 28
16.K.Raikkonen Alfa romeo 1: 25.933 1.755 24
17.L. Stroll Aston martin 1: 26.361 2.183 29
18.Yu. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1: 26.424 2.246 28
19.M.Schumacher Haas 1: 26.636 2.458 25
20. N. Mazepin Haas 1: 27.019 2.841 28

