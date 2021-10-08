Tyson Fury: I Will Make Wilder Surrender

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury admits that Deontay Wilder there is a chance to knock him out in a rematch on October 9, but Fury is confident that he will win a convincing early victory and may even force Wilder to surrender.

“He can always knock me out. Here’s what he needs to do. Hit hard and hope I don’t get up. This is the only way he can beat me, ”Fury said in an interview with ESPN. – If he thinks he can [нанести нокаутирующий удар], he will try. But it’s hard to do more [чем в предыдущем бою]when a 125 kilogram man comes at you, throwing punches. With every blow in that fight, I tried to rip his head off his shoulders. I didn’t try to touch him, I tried to punch him so that his feet would come off the floor. ”

“Will the fight last the entire distance? No chance. I’ll stop him again. I will beat him. I will win by submission like an MMA fighter. I will make him surrender. I will be very cruel to him. “

“It’s all about psychology,” Fury added. – It’s not about who trained harder, or who has the harder blow, or who boxed better. It all comes down to the one who is ready to go all the way for the sake of victory. “

“Even if it’s a completely different Wilder than in the first or second fight, I’ll have to adjust. And the difference between me and the others is that they cannot adapt, but I can. I adapted to everything that happened to me. “

At a recent press conference, Wilder again raised the topic of a scam that allegedly allowed Fury to win in the last fight, but for the Briton, these accusations are only an indicator of Wilder’s weakness.

“I have never attached importance to these accusations, because I understand that it comes from an unhealthy person. If a person is not healthy, I believe he cannot be held responsible for his actions, especially for his words, because if he was of sound mind, he would not think so. “

“It’s like our draw in the first fight. Then I could say that the judges were against me and all that stuff. But I didn’t. What was it was. Nobody wants to lose, but in the end there is always someone who will beat you. If you play long enough, you are guaranteed to lose, sooner or later. And you need to accept it. “

“There is a certain code of a fighter, a certain mentality – not to look for a million excuses, and, God forbid, I will someday be defeated in a fight, I will just shake my opponent’s hand and say:“ Fair play, you must be a good fighter. You won, good luck to you. ” If I thought there were a million problems before the fight, I would not go out to it. Therefore, I cannot make excuses if I have lost. “

Fury also said that he would not grieve over the recent defeat of Anthony Joshua by Alexander Usyk, because of which the fight for the title of absolute world champion was again postponed for an unknown time, and expressed confidence that his team will find interesting fights for him.

“I need to win my fight, which I intend to do on Saturday, and Joshua had to win his fight, which he did not. Was I upset? Yes. Will I grieve? No, because when one door closes, another opens. There is a silver lining “

“I have a hard little door in front of me that I have to open on Saturday and then I will rely on my experienced promotion team. What Bob Arum doesn’t know about boxing probably doesn’t need to be known. Frank Warren, Bob Arum and I are the undefeated world heavyweight champion, I’m sure they can come up with something for me. “

Fury reiterated that neither fame nor money worried him, and deduced from this a philosophy of life.

“I box just to survive. If you don’t fight in life, no matter what you do, you will die. That’s all. You will be trampled. You will forever remain nothing and achieve nothing, because you do not have the courage to fight. It doesn’t matter physical, psychological, emotional, but this is a fight. Someone has to do this, and I am glad that this someone is me, and not someone else from my family. “