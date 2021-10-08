Unlucky. Five actors who turned down iconic roles | Cinema | Culture

The main role in “Avatar” could have gone to Matt Damon, but he refused – the actor was busy filming the film “The Bourne Ultimatum”. He spoke about this in an interview at the Cannes Film Festival. The blockbuster Avatar could have earned Damon $ 250 million – a whopping difference compared to the $ 26 million royalties for The Bourne Ultimatum.

“I was offered to play in a small film called Avatar. James Cameron was willing to pay me 10 percent of the fees. <...> Now I will go down in history … you will never meet an actor who refused a larger amount, ”the actor recalled.

Damon is not the only one who did not guess the fate of the project by reading the script. The history of cinema remembers many examples when famous actors for various reasons refused roles that later became cult.

AiF.ru has collected a selection of actors who at one time missed the opportunity to participate in large-scale blockbusters.

Will Smith – The Matrix

The American actor was invited to play the role of Neo in the movie “The Matrix”. However, Smith did not like the script presented to him. brothers Wachowski… At that time, the actor was already known for the blockbusters “Bad Boys”, “Men in Black”, “Independence Day”. The confused story about the plot of the film and the inexperience of the directors themselves, who had previously shot only one film, “Communication”, were the main reasons for his refusal. Now Smith ironically notes that having abandoned The Matrix, he decided to star in The Wild, Wild West, a film that failed miserably at the box office (with a total budget of $ 220 million, the tape raised only $ 222 million).

“I would just ruin The Matrix. I’ve done you all a favor, ”says Smith.

John Travolta – Forrest Gump

It’s hard to imagine someone other than Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump. However, initially this role was offered by John Travolta… At the same time, the actor was offered to star in Pulp Fiction. Travolta found Tarantino’s script more successful and promising. However, the Oscar for Best Actor that year was taken by Tom Hanks. The kindest guy in Hollywood. Modest and shy Tom Hanks >>>

Sean Connery – “The Lord of the Rings”

Connery, known to everyone as Bond, James Bond, could have played the wizard Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings. The actor was the first to be offered this role, but he did not appreciate the scenario of the fantasy film, admitting that he did not understand the plot and the genre in general. The wizard ended up playing Ian McKellen, earning this role an Oscar nomination. After the resounding success of “The Lord of the Rings,” Connery realized that fantasy can also bring great fame. Later, the actor starred in the film “League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”, which turned out to be a failure – the box office in the United States was less than the invested budget.

Jack Nicholson – The Godfather

In the minds of the viewer, the image of Michael Corleone – the main character of the trilogy Francis Coppola “The Godfather” – strongly associated with the charismatic Al Pacino… Nevertheless, the role of the famous Italian mafiosi could go Jack Nicholson… The actor himself did not see himself in this role, so he refused to shoot. After a while, the actor explained his decision as follows: “In those days, I believed that Indians should be played by Indians, and Italians by Italians.” Later, Nicholson nevertheless changed his mind and starred as the boss of the Irish gangsters in the film Martina Scorsese The apostates.

Hugh Jackman – Casino Royale

Surprisingly, an Australian actor was considered for the role of British spy 007 in Casino Royale Hugh Jackman… Now it’s hard to imagine a clawed Wolverine in place Daniel Craig… The actor himself considered that the James Bond films were becoming more and more unrealistic and insane. The writers said that he would have no influence on how James Bond develops. In addition, the actor worried that between the two big projects – Bond and the X-Men – he would not have time to do other things.