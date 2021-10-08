US judge recommends dismissal of lawsuit against Ronaldo, accused of rape

A federal judge in the US state of Nevada sided with lawyers Cristiano Ronaldo against Catherine Mayorga, who filed a new lawsuit.

Earlier, she already received more than 320 thousand euros in 2010 after she said that Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas.

The investigation of the case was resumed after a request from the victim in the fall of 2018.

In 2019, the case was dropped on the grounds that allegations of sexual assault could not be proven over time. Mayorga filed a new civil law suit against Ronaldo.

Justice of the Peace Daniel Albregts accused Mayorga’s lawyer Leslie Mark Stovall of unreasonably basing a civil damages claim on the leak and theft of documents. We are talking about a 2017 publication in the magazine Der Spiegel, which, based on materials provided by sources, said that Ronaldo allegedly raped Mayorga in 2009. These documents, as shown by Albregts, are part of confidential correspondence between Ronaldo and his lawyers.

“The rejection of Mayorga’s case for the misconduct of her lawyer is a harsh result. But this, unfortunately, is the only appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity of the trial. Stovall acted in bad faith to the detriment of his client and his profession, Judge Albregts wrote in his report to the US District Judge.

Ronaldo is 36 years old, he again became a player for Manchester United in the summer of 2021, he previously played for the English team from 2003 to 2009, becoming during this time three-time champion of England, winner of the FA Cup and Champions League, two-time winner of the English League Cup.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times: once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid. He is the top scorer in tournament history with 135 goals.

In 2016, the Portuguese won the European Championship as part of the Portuguese national team, and in 2019 he became the winner of the League of Nations.