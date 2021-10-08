US judge recommends dismissal of rape lawsuit against Ronaldo due to improper behavior of plaintiff’s attorney – Football

Nevada federal judge Daniel Albregts has recommended that a lower court dismiss a civil lawsuit against Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is accused of rape by American model Catherine Mayorga.

In his opinion, the Las Vegas district judge Jennifer Dorsey should do this, since Mayorgi’s lawyer substantiated the claim with the help of knowingly stolen materials and documents leaked to the media.

We are talking about a 2017 publication in Der Spiegel magazine, which alleged that Ronaldo allegedly raped Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

“Dismissing Mayorga’s case because of the misconduct of her lawyer is a tough decision. But, unfortunately, this is the only appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity of the legal process. The lawyer acted in bad faith, damaging his client and his profession, ”says Albregts’ recommendation to the District Court.

He also noted that the court did not rule that Ronaldo had committed a crime and found no evidence that his lawyers and representatives had intimidated Mayorga or obstructed law enforcement.

In 2010, Mayorga agreed to pre-trial reconciliation and received $ 375,000 for her silence. In October 2018, the Las Vegas Police Department announced that the investigation into the case had been reopened following a request from the victim.

In 2019, the case was dropped on the grounds that allegations of sexual assault could not be proven over time.

Mayorga filed a new civil law suit against Ronaldo. The Portuguese asked the judge to close the case, since the parties signed an amicable agreement. At the same time, he admitted that his representatives paid Mayorga, but said that any contacts with the model were voluntary.

It is not yet known when the hearing will take place at which Judge Dorsey will consider the recommendations of the higher instance to dismiss the claim.