Venezuela – Brazil. Forecast and rate for 1.98

The Brazilian national team will play away with the Venezuelan team in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. The match will take place on October 8 in Caracas, beginning at 02:30 Moscow time. Venezuela – Brazil: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Venezuela

Venezuela, after nine games played, is in last place in the South American qualifying group. The Venezuelans still have a purely mathematical chance of being among the teams that will make it to the World Cup, but it is already obvious to everyone that the team is not yet ready for such a feat.

Venezuela suffered three defeats last month – from Argentina, Peru and Paraguay.

Unbeaten streak Venezuela has reached nine matches – three draws and six defeats.

Home team Leonardo Gonzalez haven’t won since November last year.

Venezuela has conceded nine goals in five previous matches.

Brazil

The Brazilians, meanwhile, already have one foot in the World Cup. Celesao confidently lead the standings, despite having played eight matches. As you know, the game with Argentina was interrupted almost immediately after the final whistle.

Read more about this complex story. here…

But in other matches the national team Brazil has not lost a single point …

Tite’s team won eight matches with a total score of 19: 2. In September, the Brazilians won at a visit to Chile (1: 0) and won a home win over Peru (2: 0).

All predictions for the World Cup 2022

Brazil last conceded more than one goal a year ago when it beat Peru 4-2 away.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Venezuela in this match for 8.60, the bookmakers offer a draw for 5.05, and the victory of Brazil – for 1.36…

The Brazilians, if they wish, can easily beat Venezuela with a large score, but, judging by the previous matches, they are not chasing routines.

Most likely, the guests will score a couple of goals, calmly win and move on.

Bid – Brazil wins + match total under 3.5 per 1.98…