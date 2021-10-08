Video of goals and dangerous moments of the semifinals of the League of Nations France – Belgium :: Football :: RBC Sport

The French managed to win thanks to three goals scored in the last 30 minutes of the meeting

Photo: Karim Benzema



The French national team defeated the Belgians and will play against the Spaniards in the final of the League of Nations.

Belgium – France – 2: 3 (2: 0)

Goals: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco, 37 (1: 0). Romelu Lukaku, 40 (2: 0). Karim Benzema, 62 (2: 1). Kylian Mbappe, 69 (2: 2). Luca Hernandez, 90 (2: 3).

France: Lloris, Varane, Hernandez, Pavar (Dubois, 90 + 2), Kunde, Hernandez, Pogba, Rabio (Tshuameni, 75), Benzema (Veretu, 90 + 7), Griezmann, Mbappe.

Belgium: Courtois, Vertongen, Alderweireld, Denayer, Castagne (Batshuayi, 90 + 2), Witsel, Hazard (Trossard, 74), De Bruyne, Ferreira-Carrasco, Thielemans (Fanaken, 70), Lukaku.

During the game, the Belgians were leading in two goals, thanks to goals from Carrasco and Lukaku. However, in the second half, the Belgians gave up the advantage and allowed Benzema and Mbappa to win back two goals. At the end of the meeting, the Belgians caught the French on a counterattack and Lukaku scored the third goal, but it was canceled due to an offside position.

A few minutes later the French attacked and Hernandez scored his first goal in the national team, which turned out to be victorious in this game. In total, he played 28 matches for the team.

The final between the French and the Spaniards will take place on October 10 in Milan. The current winner of the League of Nations is Portugal.