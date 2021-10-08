Vlasic’s father criticized Viktor Goncharenko and Alexei Berezutsky

Joshko Vlašić, father of West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlašić, criticized his son’s former mentors.

“In the first half of the season after arriving in Moscow, CSKA played the best football in all three years that Nikola spent there. The young CSKA was expected to “explode”. That did not happen. CSKA used the big winter break badly. The preparation was poorly thought out, coach [Виктор Гончаренко] made not very successful tactical changes, and instead of winning the championship in the spring, they lost important points from the very beginning, and their ambitions collapsed. The next season brought Nicolas the title of the best player in Russia, but in the spring the team sagged again due to repeated mistakes in a long winter preparation and lost the battle for the champion title.

Milan really wanted Nikola. But it was not possible to reach an agreement with CSKA. Nikola suffered a lot in the past transfer period. He knew he needed to leave if he wanted to keep progress. He hoped that after the Euro he would not return to Moscow at all. Club training was not very intense, new coach [Алексей Березуцкий] did not allow any of his players to stay after practice. This was followed by criticism in the public space. Nikola was restless and haggard. Eventually, he went to London and signed a contract. His agent did a great job “, – quotes the father of Vlašić nacional.hr.