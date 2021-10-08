VP + Dawnbreaker = love. The hero is perfect for the roster and reveals its strengths | Dota 2

Virtus.pro got off to a good start in the group stage The International 10 (2021) on Dota 2: in three matches the team earned five points out of six possible. Egor’s line-up Nightfall Grigorenko not only achieved a result, but also showed a bright game with interesting ideas in picks. In three fights VP took 21 heroes, but Dawnbreaker became the most interesting among them. Why the appearance of this character in Virtus.pro drafts is a positive call for all fans of the team – in the material from Cybersport.ru.

Home preparation

VP took Dawnbreaker in the very first match of the tournament (at the very first pick). We even published a news story about this, in the comments under which some readers compared the news feed with a “fallen sausage”. But this is a beginner’s mistake. After the first game day, Virtus.pro remained the only team that used the character, and did it three times (and in two different positions). Dawnbreaker was added to Captains Mode only a month ago, which means that the teams before that probably simply did not play the character in strategies. It turns out that it took Virtus.pro a month to integrate the hero into drafts.

One of the problems with VP’s gold roster was that the team came to The International with what they worked during the season. But at the main tournament of the year, the default strategies and drafts, to which the opponents were already accustomed, stopped working, and the Solo roster failed to adapt other people’s ideas and adapt to the emerging meta. The current Virtus.pro roster shows that it was not in vain that they spent a month at the bootcamp: the team really prepared for TI10 and brought several home preparations. Moreover, in the case of Dawnbreaker, this is not a crude experience, but an already played hero for different matchups. In addition, this is a character that other teams have not yet mastered, which means that he can become an unpleasant surprise for rivals or a mandatory ban in the first stage, making room for the conditional Monkey King.

OG style

Do not overestimate the importance of victories over Alliance and Undying – both teams are far from even qualifying for the top 8. But the draw with OG is a pretty revealing story. And the point here is not at all in the result (it was generally a series of three outcomes), but in the quality of the game. Virtus.pro with Dawnbreaker showed that it can play OG-Dota just as well as OG itself. And the character is perfect for this task. Thanks to such a mobile and aggressive carry, which has a high potential for kills from the very beginning of the match, VP on both maps inflated an incredible pace and overwhelmed the opponent. The CIS squad controlled the map, taking the opponent’s space, moved and attacked all the time, keeping OG in constant tension. Apart from a few openly failed deep dives, the plan worked out perfectly. VP showed that she was able to beat OG on her field, and finally played on the LAN against a tier-1 team in the same style in which she destroyed stacks in the CIS. And no small merit in this is precisely Dawnbreaker.

Virtus.pro almost always acted from early domination. It was vital for the team to win the lanes in order to continue to feel comfortable along the map. Dawnbreaker in any position is almost a 100% winning lane, and with a big advantage. There is no such burst damage already at the second level, perhaps, no other character has. And Nightfall perfectly used the potential of the hero: on the first map by the 10th minute he had more than 6 thousand gold, ahead of SumaiL by more than two thousand.

VP vs OG first map



On the second map, even though there were no kills, Grigorenko was still ahead in overall value of the opponent’s cores. At the same time, the features of the gameplay for Dawnbreaker made it possible to immediately realize the advantage gained on the lane, turning it into a giant snowball.

Nightfall can like MATUMBAMAN

The appearance of Dawnbreaker in Virtus.pro drafts is not only a boost for the team as a whole, but also a step forward for Nightfall. We are used to the fact that the playstyle of the team implies the presence of a rather greedy carry – it was on them that Nightfall played the entire season. The team either did not use variants with seven-carry, or failed with them – Mars from Nightfall at the Major in Kiev is remembered by everyone (although, perhaps, they would like to forget). In the match with OG, we saw another Nightfall – a carry who does not sit in his “triangle” the whole game, but constantly fights and is involved in most frags.

VP vs OG first map



In fact, not every carry on the professional scene can effectively play the more aggressive tempo Dota for the team. We know examples of players who are only able to prove themselves in hard carries, farming for 30-40 minutes. This playstyle also takes place, but it’s much better when you have a player in your lineup who can play on almost any character and at a different pace. This has always been MATUMBAMAN, which at TI7 could both break up into the usual Ursa or Faceless Void, and turn into a semi-core on Necrophos or Venomancer. And in the match with OG Grigorenko on Dawnbreaker showed that he is capable of the same metamorphosis. And this, in turn, expands the capabilities of the entire team and reveals Nightfall itself from a new side.

Dawnbreaker



Naturally, one Dawnbreaker won’t make it to the finals, and it’s not enough to reach the upper bracket. However, having such a hero, with confident execution and an organic draft position, is an encouraging signal for fans after the first day of TI10.