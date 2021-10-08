WADA concerned about the sudden resignation of three members of the supervisory board of RUSADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will give its assessment of the changes in the supervisory board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). On October 6, at the meeting of RUSADA founders, three new members of the Supervisory Board were elected. Acting head of the agency Mikhail Bukhanov announced the illegitimacy of these appointments.

“WADA is concerned about the sudden resignation of three members of the supervisory board, including its chairman. We are in contact with the founders of RUSADA and have requested additional information about the three new members, including the process of their appointment, in order to conduct a thorough assessment of the situation, ”WADA told RIA Novosti.

On Wednesday, October 6, a meeting of the founders of RUSADA took place, at which three new members of the supervisory board were elected: the head of the department of sports medicine and medical rehabilitation of the First Moscow State Medical University named after I. IM Sechenova Evgeny Achkasov, two-time Olympic ice hockey champion Alexander Yakushev and head of international arbitration and litigation practice at a large law firm Evgeny Rashchevsky.

After that, the acting head of RUSADA Mikhail Bukhanov said that the updated composition of the supervisory board of the organization is not legitimate, since it does not comply with the World Anti-Doping Code. Later, the secretary of the general meeting of RUSADA Elena Spiridonova said that WADA had been informed about the procedure for electing the supervisory board of the Russian agency.