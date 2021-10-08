Wasseur: Piastri is one of the best young riders

Alfa Romeo is the last team to have a vacancy for the next season. Among the contenders are the main driver Antonio Giovinazzi, Formula 2 drivers Guan Yu Zhou and Oscar Piastri. At a press conference in Turkey, the head of the team, Frederic Vasseur, said that he would decide on the composition in the next two weeks …

Frederic Wasseur: “We are in no hurry with a decision, we have several options, and we need time to make a decision. The situation will not change in the coming days, but soon we will decide. We are negotiating with all the participants, it is not easy to make a choice, because next year the regulations will change, Formula 1 will start a new path, and we must take into account all the points. We’ll make a decision in the next couple of weeks.

Oscar Piastri won the European Formula Renault, then won the Formula 3 title in the very first season, and now he can become the champion of Formula 2 – the season is not over yet, but judging by his performances in previous races, he works great. I perfectly understand that at the moment he is one of the best in the youth series.

Oscar is doing great: in the previous several weekends he was fast and stable, but, as far as I understand, he is associated with Alpine. If you invest in a driver in all the youth series, and you have a long-term program, I see no point in letting him go to another team in Formula 1. It would be strange.

Of course, a one-year contract is a good option … When you invite a young driver, and you have a new car, and you start a new path in Formula 1, I think it would be much wiser to conclude a longer contract. At the very least, we need to make sure we don’t lose the driver in a year. “