Wayne Gretzky Will Become NHL Commentator, Gretzky Record, Ovechkin Chase – Oct 7, 2021

Wayne Gretzky ended his playing career 22 years ago – his last game in the NHL was on April 18, 1999. “I’ll probably play golf first”, – said the great hockey player right after the last game. The idol of millions did not leave hockey: he was a co-owner of the Phoenix club, even managed to train it for several years, worked as general manager of the Canadian national team at the 2002 Olympics, and has been a co-owner of Edmonton since 2015. In addition, Gretzky is in business. And now Wayne is going to conquer another sphere. In the new NHL season, he will work as a commentator and analyst for TNT (Turner Sports).

Gretzky will be recruited for the top matches of the regular season, including the first week of the season, as well as the Winter Classic and playoff games. A few days before the start of the season, cable TV channel TNT held a media event, at which, in addition to Wayne, presenter Liam McHugh and analysts Rick Tockett (former NHL striker, Stanley Cup winner), Anson Carter (ex-NHL forward) and Paul Bissonnett (former forward NHL host of Hockey’s most famous podcast Spittin ‘Chiclets).

One of the main topics is the start of a new season. Gretzky couldn’t help but comment on Washington’s first match against the Rangers, as the Capitals have a man chasing his NHL goals record.

“In the first game we will look at Washington, at Alex who is chasing me. And I hope he breaks my record. I am very glad that I have the chance to watch him for a year. He has a real chance. Let’s be straightforward. He has such an opportunity. He plays in a good team, with very good center forwards. It benefits not only the NHL, but also Russian hockey, hockey all over the world. So I’m a big fan of him. If he breaks the record, it will help our sport.“Wayne said.

Ovechkin’s pursuit of a seemingly eternal record has been constantly discussed over the past couple of years. And not only inside “Washington”. ESPN recently released a large text, which quotes NHL stars who unanimously repeat: “Alex can score 894 goals in his career.” He now has 730 goals in 1,197 games. “I told him,” I hope you do it. “– Sidney Crosby said during a media tour. “He’s obviously the best sniper in the NHL today. If he continues to play the same way, he has a chance. “– Stephen Stamkos thinks.

“I love Ovi. And I think that he will definitely be able to “– these are the words of another Canadian genius, Nathan McKinnon… “His shot is very good and he has great playmaker partners who can get the puck to goal. Plus he’s still dangerous in the majority. So I would say: yes, he can “– says Patrick Kane.

The amazing unanimity of opinions cannot but amaze. But, of course, it is especially valuable that Wayne himself takes part in the media event called “Ovechkin’s Pursuit of Gretzky” and wishes good luck to the person who can break his record. Gretzky met Alexander personally back in 2016, when the two great hockey players and their wives dined together. “As a child, I dreamed of just shaking his hand, but even now talking to Wayne is a privilege.”, – the captain of “Washington” recalled about that meeting.

After that, the two great snipers still gave live interviews together. And now Gretzky will comment on the matches where Ovechkin will play. TNT has scored a big victory with an analyst legend. And the ratings of the Capitals’ meetings on the TV channel should skyrocket in the coming season.