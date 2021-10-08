Well, the “Pig”. Review of the best film by Nicolas Cage

Actually, at this point, a text was supposed about the impressions from watching Shyamalan’s new film “Time”. However, he turned out to be so bad that upon returning from the cinema, he had to urgently do a cinematic detox. A new film with the participation of Nicolas Cage came to hand. Meet The Pig, the best movie in the meme actor’s portfolio.

Career bottom

It turned into some kind of stupid show: before our very eyes, the people’s favorite, almost a superhero from the 1990s, was sliding down to God knows where. The Academy Award-winning starring role in Leaving Las Vegas helped Hollywood raise hundreds of millions of dollars in Air Prison, Face Off, The Rock, Gone in 60 Seconds. Then came the 2000s, for which the actor was not ready.

Long ago, in the era of love and adoration, it was considered an honor to invite Cage to star in Alan Parker, Francis Ford Coppola, the Coen brothers, David Lynch and Brian De Palma. Then some devilry began, and Nicholas’s career went downhill. Once the legend began to agree to shoot in absolutely mediocre crafts. Selected slag with zero budgets, ratings in the plinth area and the same box office – this was the lot of the once in-demand actor. As if waving his hand at everything, Cage threw himself into a whirlpool headlong into frank trash.

It is unlikely that in the 1990s at least someone could have imagined that the name of Nicolas Cage would become synonymous with the best film bullshit, and at least some positive would be associated with it only through memes. “Oh, dude, you’d better get drunk or something,” – the fans of the actor must have shed bitter tears.

Alas, not everyone is able to adequately transform their acting career with age. Leonardo DiCaprio did it quite smoothly and organically. Matthew McConaughey had to literally work a miracle by abandoning his former self. Nicolas Cage was the one who didn’t do a damn thing.

Everything seemed to change in 2018 when he starred in a very weird goofy movie titled Mandy. Critics liked the film. The audience was not so enthusiastic, but still rated this tape much higher than other works by Cage. Did the elderly rascal find his way and emerge from the abyss of third-rate consumer goods?

No, and that’s amazing too. As if proving something to someone, after “Mandy” Nicholas again plunged into an unimaginably bad movie. What was happening was completely incomprehensible. However, they stopped waiting for pleasant surprises from this strange person. And in vain, because the “Pig” appeared.

“I’m looking for my pig”

Robin lives as a hermit in the wilderness. He has grown a curly beard, gray hair and an outstanding mammon. Cage’s goblin-like hero does not use a mobile phone, but darns socks, mends worn-out shoes and, it seems, washes only on holidays. And he practically does not speak (because there is no one with whom), walks slowly and sometimes sits dejectedly in front of a tape recorder with a single cassette.

However, Robin has a joy – his pig. Together they walk through the forest looking for truffles. Then a young truffle dealer comes to pick them up in a luxury car. Alas, the whole measured life goes awry when unknown people break into the man’s hut and kidnap his beloved pig. Waking up in the morning, Robin, seething with rage, sets off in search of his loss.

There is an important point here. The hermit will not crush skulls, rip out ridges and gouge out the eyes of the kidnappers. Because it’s never a cross between “John Wick” and “Mandy”. The hero of Nicolas Cage will never hit anyone, but he will allow himself to be beaten several times. But this is all for the cause.

As there is no trash in The Pig, so there is no caustic satire, trippy frenzy or highbrow arthouse comedy, which can be thought of looking at the title and description of the plot of the tape. This is because this story is not about a pig at all. Before us is a quiet, melancholic, very slow drama about loss, loneliness and acceptance. It is all the more surprising how organic Nicolas Cage looks in it.

The huge pot-bellied Robin in his performance is the best and most sincere chef of all that has ever seen in the cinema. The hero of Cage does not swing his fists and does not even bulge his eyes, which is really quite surprising. For most of the screen time, his character with a blood-smeared beard slowly wanders the streets of Portland, now and then faced with the ghosts of the past. The feeling of nagging drama that accompanies the viewer throughout the film is caused not so much by the plot as by the soulful play of Nicolas Cage. Who seems to be sincere here than ever.

On the one hand, the plot is simple. On the other hand, in order to be imbued with the story, while watching, you need to carefully observe and listen. No one here explains anything with flashbacks or heartfelt speeches. The viewer is allowed to build a picture of the past and the present himself, relying only on snatches of phrases, casual meetings or conversations of the heroes. Such respect for the viewer, who is finally not considered stupid, captivates.

“Pig” is not a movie about a pig, but about the fact that there are not so many important things in life. However, you will have to fight for the really important ones, sometimes even through humility and acceptance. A subtle drama in which Nicolas Cage unexpectedly showed the best role in 57 years of his life.

Author’s rating Most likely, no turn, as was the case with McConaughey, will not happen in Cage’s career. I am sure he will continue to act in all kinds of game. Well, he may well like such a nonconformist manifesto, and this is his right. The Pig showed that Nicholas is not only a meme man, but also an actor who still has something to show the world.

