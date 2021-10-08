What alimony do stars pay for their children

Even if you are the most famous person, but the problem after a divorce, like ordinary people, is how to solve the issue of alimony? It is not always possible without unnecessary hassle.

By court decision: 15 – 900 thousand rubles.

Many ex-spouses cannot agree on the amount of payments for the child without a trial. So, of course, it is safer: there is no truth in the words of the ex-half, it is better to decide everything according to the law. And sometimes it happens like this: the court has sentenced the amount, but it can still change due to new circumstances.

For example, the singer Pelageya receives about 900 thousand rubles from the hockey player Ivan Telegin for her daughter Taisia. monthly. But before the end of the year, a trial should be completed, in which another ex-beloved of the athlete, Evgenia Nour, demands alimony for Mark’s son.

Two children from different marriages most often account for 33% of the father’s monthly income. Thus, according to the law, Telegin’s son will have to pay 16.5%. In this case, his lawyers will be able to file a lawsuit to review the amount of payments to their daughter – and then Pelageya will receive not 25% of Ivan’s salary, as now, but 16.5%.

Svetlana Malkova, ex-wife of the new husband of artist Anastasia Makeeva, should receive 51 thousand rubles for three minor children. But Roman Malkov considers the amount excessive and asks the court to fix the amount of alimony at 25% of his income. Malkova’s lawyers are against: they believe that the entrepreneur will hide the level of income and the children will get mere pennies.

TV presenter Yulia Baranovskaya also has enough worries – she is challenging the reduction in the amount of alimony for her three children in the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation. Ex-footballer, and now coach Andrei Arshavin, through the court, achieved a reduction in payments for three children, who are raised by TV star Baranovskaya. Since Arshavin pays alimony for another of his children – a daughter from a marriage with Alisa Kazmina, the percentage of payments was revised.

Previously, the athlete paid 50% of his income to children from Baranovskaya, then another 1/8 Kazmina was added. In total, Andrei gave 62% of his salary to children, and according to the law, alimony for all children cannot be more than 50%. Now half of the income of a father with many children has been divided into four children – it turns out, depending on the month, 250 – 300 thousand rubles for each.

Blogger and TV presenter Milana Tyulpanova, after a scandalous divorce from Alexander Kerzhakov, achieved the determination of the place of residence of her son Artemy with her. But the alimony from the head coach of the football club “Tom” does not come at all stellar – about 28 thousand rubles. Officially Kerzhakov now earns very modestly.

TV presenter Dana Borisova, by a court decision, receives alimony for her daughter Polina in the amount of 15 thousand rubles. The same amount is paid by singer Vadim Kazachenko to ex-wife Olga Martynova for the maintenance of their common son Philip.

The star of the series “Kadetstvo” Alexander Golovin, by a court order, transfers alimony to Olivia’s daughter in the amount of two minimum wages – 24 thousand rubles. Another “cadet” Kirill Yemelyanov did not pay alimony for a long time, so the ex-wife went to court and got payments of 17 thousand rubles. on the sons of Stepan and Vasily.

By mutual agreement: from 150 thousand rubles.

And yet, after a divorce, most stars support children financially of their own free will, without any courts there. So, the actor Marat Basharov does not officially pay alimony – he transfers, by agreement, to his last wife for the maintenance of his son Marcel about

150 thousand rubles. monthly. Basharov pays the same amount to his first wife to raise his daughter Amelie.

Singer Stas Piekha transfers 350 thousand rubles to his son Petya, and also pays separately for clothing, lessons with tutors, and, if necessary, medical expenses.

TV presenter Alexander Gordon made an agreement with former beloved women and pays alimony voluntarily. Monthly transfers from 150 to 200 thousand rubles for each child. Gordon has three minor children: two sons from his fourth wife and a daughter from another bright romance.

And how are they?

Brad Pitt asks Jolie to show the checks

The earnings of Hollywood actors are incomparable to those of our artists. Therefore, alimony is much higher.

Tom Cruise pays Katie Holmes by court order $ 33,333 per month (2.4 million rubles) for the maintenance of Suri’s daughter. The amount of the payment is established until the child’s 18th birthday. In addition to this amount, Tom Cruise must cover health insurance, studies, camp costs for his daughter.

Mel Gibson first paid ex-mistress Oksana Grigorieva $ 20 thousand a month (1.5 million rubles) for her daughter Lucia. Then the amount increased to $ 33 thousand, due to the fact that Grigorieva and her child moved out of the Gibson mansion. Before the romance with the pianist Grigorieva, Gibson divorced his first wife and transferred her a one-time payment of $ 425 million – so much the woman demanded to support their seven children.

Brad Pitt annually transfers Angelina Jolie $ 16 million (1.2 billion rubles). Jolie has the right to spend this amount exclusively on six children, maintenance of two penthouses, a manor and a villa. The court granted Brad Pitt’s petition – at the first request, Jolie is obliged to report expenses and provide all checks and reports. In addition, during the divorce, the actor made two lump sum payments: $ 1.3 million (95 million rubles) for the maintenance of children and $ 8 million (582 million rubles) for the purchase of a new home for the family.

