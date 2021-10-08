“What idea did the Advocate bring to our football? And Spalletti? There are no new global ideas in football “, says RFU Director Leksakov – Football

The sports director of the RFU Andrey Leksakov shared his opinion on the influence of foreign coaches on Russian football.

– You praise foreign specialists. For example, Schwartz. But once they said that not a single foreign coach brought any new ideas to our football.

– Let’s explain what I mean. There is Lobanovsky’s idea or the idea of ​​total football, Guardiola’s idea. These are ideas. There are no new global ideas in modern football.

In the same speech, I said that it would be very interesting to watch Schwartz’s work at Dynamo. Usually foreign coaches in RPL work according to the same methodological patterns. Now in modern football there are no new global ideas, what can we say about our football.

– Isn’t Dynamo pressing under Schwartz the idea of ​​German gegenpressing?

– Once again: the idea of ​​pressure was developed a long time ago. Including Soviet specialists. Imagine: someone has built a house – this is an idea. And someone came and changed some detail inside – this is no longer an idea, but its addition.

That is why I said that not a single foreign coach has introduced some kind of global idea into Russian football. What idea did the same Dick Advocaat bring to our football? And Spalletti? – said Leksakov.