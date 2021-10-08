What the recognized beauties of the 90s look like now – photo

For 30 years, the American magazine People has been annually choosing the TOP 50 most beautiful people on the planet. In the 90s, six Hollywood actresses took the first places in the rating. Often the public does not agree with the choice of the publication: the stellar “beauties” are far from being the standard of beauty. Oddities with selection criteria noticed the feminist online publication Jezebel, which noted People unfairly ranked. According to the site, the jury should first of all pay attention to the appearance of the candidates, and not to the professional achievements of the heroes of the rating. So in 2018 the most beautiful man recognized singer Pink. A year later, the first line took actress Jennifer Garner, who is famous for her social activities. How the most beautiful women of the 90s look now according to People magazine, says 5-tv.ru…

Michelle Pfeiffer

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer in 1990 and 2020. Photo: Kinopoisk.ru, TASS / PA

The first special issue dedicated to the rating of the most beautiful people was released in 1990. Then it was headed by 32-year-old Michelle Pfeiffer. She was called “a charming, daring, majestic actress and golden goddess.” The actress managed to take first place in the rating of People magazine nine years later, in 1999.

Now the star of the movie “Scarface” is already 63 years old. Michelle Pfeiffer continues to act in films. One of her last works is the role of Frances Price in the film “Leave Without Saying Goodbye”. The actress is a staunch vegetarian and eco-activist. She also spent a lot of time charity…

Julia Roberts

Actress Julia Roberts in In Bed with the Enemy, 1991 and 2019. Photo: Kinopoisk.ru, TASS / ZUMA

The first time the actress became the leader of the rating of the most beautiful people in 1991. That year, 24-year-old Julia Roberts played in “In Bed with the Enemy” and “Die Young” and proved that she is not only Vivian Ward from the legendary “Pretty Woman”. People magazine chose the actress for the first line of the TOP-50 five times! In 2010, she won first place, probably, helped her shooting in the film “Eat, Pray, Love.”

Julia Roberts is now 53 years old. The actress has become less likely to act in films. She played one of the last roles in the drama Homecoming in 2018. She devotes all her free time from work to her family. The Hollywood star does not stay long in one place: Roberts has a ranch near Lake Tahoe, houses in Malibu and an apartment in New York. In addition, the actress traveled a lot before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. She is especially attracted to the countries of Asia, where she can engage in spiritual practices.

Jodie Foster

Actress Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs in 1991 and 2021. Photo: globallookpress.com © Orion Pictures, © Thomas Bohlen

The candidacy of the 30-year-old actress for the first place in the People’s rating was controversial, because then no one had a clue about the selection criteria for heroes. However, it was the star of the film “Silence of the Lambs” that was declared the most beautiful person in 1992. A year later, Foster got to the second line of the TOP-50, losing only to the model Cindy Crawford. The assistant to the actress demanded an explanation from the publication. Later, a photographer who worked at People said that the actress simply did not have significant roles in 1993, so the first place was given to the star of the world catwalks.











It seems that 58-year-old Jodie Foster has fully realized herself in the cinema, because she has been in the industry since she was three! She did not stop acting, but very rarely agrees to shoot. One of Foster’s most recent roles is Nancy Hollander in The Mauritanian. Jody founded her own production company back in the 90s and now devotes a lot of time to it.

Cindy Crawford

Model Cindy Crawford in 1993 and 2020. Photo: TASS / imago stock & people, globallookpress.com © Kristin Callahan

In 1993, the model first pushed the actresses in the ranking of the most beautiful people on the planet. Cindy Crawford, 27, appeared on the cover of People magazine. She also became the first in the history of the TOP-50 who, first of all, admired not for her professional achievements, but for her appearance and figure.

At 55, Crawford is still spectacular and has not lost her shape. Now Cindy is considered one of the richest women in the world. Back in 2004, she founded the Meaningful Beauty cosmetics brand, which generates about $ 100 million in revenue annually. The model did not quit fashion: she continues to appear for magazine covers and advertisements.

Meg Ryan

Actress Meg Ryan in Sleepless in Seattle in 1993 and 2019. Photo: Kinopoisk.ru, globallookpress.com © Faye Sado

In 1994, 33-year-old Meg Ryan was named the most handsome man. The first place could have been given to her for her role as Annie Reed in the film Sleepless in Seattle. Thanks to her work in the film, the actress was nominated for a Golden Globe. Ryan has been nicknamed “the soul of romantic comedy.”

Ryan is now 59 years old. She practically stopped acting in films in the 2000s. The most striking roles over the past 20 years were in the film “Women” and “My Mom’s New Boyfriend.” The appearance of the actress has greatly changed due to plastic surgery. Meg is a producer, has a passion for nutrition, and appears at film awards as a guest of honor.

Courteney Cox

Actress Courteney Cox at Friends in 1994 and 2019. Photo: Kinopoisk.ru, globallookpress.com © Mayer / face to face

The Friends star hit # 1 on the People rankings a year after the first season of the sitcom was released. In 1995, Courteney Cox was 31 years old. Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel in the series, “caught up” with her colleague in the ratings only in 2004.

After the success of Friends, Courteney Cox starred in her own project, City of Predators. Now the 57-year-old actress continues to play in films and is engaged in producing.