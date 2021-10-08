What to expect from Russian stars in the new season of the NHL, Ovechkin, Panarin, Kucherov, Whims

The start of the next regular NHL championship will take place very soon. On the eve of the return of the official matches of the main hockey league in the world, we tell you what prospects Russian stars playing overseas have in the new season.





Kucherov is the best Russian in the NHL, Panarin is higher than Crosby. America ranked superstars

Evgeny Malkin

For the best Russian central striker, the coming season should be decisive in many ways. A couple of years after his double triumph in the Stanley Cup, Eugene lost his former stability in the game and became even more traumatic than before. So he will miss the beginning of this regular season. Therefore, it is very possible that he will not get to the mark of 1000 matches in the NHL in the upcoming season – now he has 940 appearances in a Penguins jersey. But there are chances to get into the top 5 Russian snipers in the NHL – 14 goals separate the striker from the sole fifth line, where he is now with 437 goals Pavel Bure…

But Malkin is entering the last year under a contract with Pittsburgh. Until recently, it seemed that the only issue related to the new agreement would be its amount – today the Russian, who receives $ 9.5 million a year, is the highest paid hockey player on the team, because Evgeny, objectively, no longer plays. Now the agreement itself is in question – according to North American media reports, the club took a break in negotiations with the striker.

Although it is also indicated that Pittsburgh intends to renew the contract with Malkin, this is not the most pleasant sign. Given all the traumatic nature of Evgeny, he will have to give his best in the remaining games in order to earn a solid offer, which may be his last in the NHL. We wish the striker to cope with a difficult period in his career.

Alexander Ovechkin

The greatest sniper of our time was injured in the ending of the previous season, but by the beginning of this he is in optimal shape. Alexander has achieved everything in the NHL that was possible, and now he has the only goal that will make his legacy immortal – the “eternal” NHL goals record, which now belongs to Wayne Gretzky…





What will Ovechkin achieve before the end of his career? We are waiting for the gold of the Olympics and the historical record of the NHL

An average of 33 goals per season that Ovechkin needs to score over a five-year contract, he could easily surpass in the upcoming championship. The full length of the regular season is conducive to this – all that remains is to avoid injuries. If he scores more than 0.5 goals per game, as he did in the previous season, he will be able to reach third place in this indicator in history.

Now on account of Alexander 730 abandoned washers. Already in the course of this championship, he has every chance to bypass Marcel Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741) and Jaromira Jagr (766). In this case, only Gordie Howe (801) and Gretzky himself (894), who expressed the opinion that sooner or later Ovechkin will surpass his achievement. The chase continues, and the upcoming season will show whether Alexander himself is ready to keep the required pace.

Mikhail Sergachev

By the age of 23, Mikhail had already won two Stanley Cups and in the upcoming season, together with Tampa, will go for the third trophy in a row and will try to help bring Lightning to the list of dynasty teams. For this, Sergachev himself needs to reach a new level. He has great potential to become the leader of the lightning defense. In the meantime, this status is enjoyed to a greater extent by Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh…

Mikhail himself seeks to win the Norris in the future – the award for the best defender in the NHL – and also wants to be more involved in the team’s attack. The last point will surely help him score 150th point in the NHL this season. Now Sergachev has 136 effective actions, and he never fell below 30 points in a season. So we should expect an anniversary in the near future. The mark of 300 league matches will surely obey him. To do this, Mikhail has only 16 games left.

Photo: David Kirouac / Getty Images

Artemy Panarin

Since his debut in the NHL, Artemy is the most productive Russian hockey player, gaining 473 points in 433 matches. True, in terms of the average scoring action per match (1.09) for the same period, he is inferior Evgeny Malkin (1.14) and Nikita Kucherov (1.22). However, in the last regular season, Panarin scored 1.38 points per game, and only a shortened season did not allow him to overcome the mark of 100 points for the championship for the first time in his career.

If in the upcoming season with Artemy there are no troubles, like, say, a fight with Tom Wilson or some unexpected story from the past, then he will have every chance of becoming the seventh Russian after Nikita Kucherov, Alexander Mogilny, Sergei Fedorov, Evgeny Malkin, Alexander Ovechkin and Pavel Burewho will achieve such an achievement. In any case, he is very likely to score the 500th point in the NHL, and then enter the top 20 most productive Russians, bypassing Valery Kamensky, which was marked by the 501st scoring action.

Sergey Bobrovsky

During the two years that Sergei spent at Florida, we didn’t come close to seeing Bobrovsky, who twice took Vezina with Columbus. The Russian goalkeeper is inferior to himself in everything from the Blue Jackets era, and in the course of last season his position in the Panthers became more and more precarious. And even the departure of the main competitor Chris Dridger in Seattle did not make Sergey’s life much easier. Let the head coach of the “panthers” Joel Kenneville and said that Bobrovsky will start a new championship in the status of the first number, a young American is breathing in the back of the Russian Spencer Knight, who has already shown himself to be on the good side at the end of the previous season.

Of course, there are also positive aspects. Already during this regular season, Sergey can become the third Russian goalkeeper after Evgeniya Nabokova and Nikolay Khabibulinwho have won 300 NHL victories. For this he has left

win just three matches. Bobrovsky is quite capable of overtaking Nikolai – 37 victories are enough to take a clean second place. Two more will put him in the sole 25th place in league history. The path to the record among the Russians will be a little longer – Nabokov has 353 victorious games.

Nikita Kucherov

The last full-fledged regular season became historical for Kucherov and for the entire NHL – Nikita showed the best result in smooth championships among Russians in history, as well as among all players in the 21st century. It is not worth expecting a repeat or even improvement of this indicator from him yet, but the third 100-point season in his career looks almost inevitable.





“Kucherov plays like a beast.” Russian forward continues to dominate the NHL playoffs

By the end of the season, we will definitely see Kucherov in the top 15 most productive Russian players in the NHL – to get around Andrey Markov, he only needs to score 26 points. So far, Nikita has scored 547 – the 600th scoring action in the league is also just around the corner.

Andrey Vasilevsky

What can you expect from a goalkeeper who already has two Stanley Cups, Vezina and Conn Smythe? Perhaps Hart. And Jennings will not be superfluous either. True, this cannot be done alone. Although sometimes it seems that nothing is impossible for Vasilevsky.

In the top three nominees for “Vezina” this season, he could be recorded even before the start of the previous one. That’s so good today Andrey Vasilevsky… Would anyone be surprised if the prize goes to him? Absolutely not. The only question is whether there is another goalkeeper whose cumulative merits will be rated higher than the skill of a Russian in a given season. At the same time, there are no claims to the current owner of the award Marcou-André Fleury it couldn’t be – he really did an excellent job.

As for statistics, Vasilevsky in the next championship will definitely exchange the third hundred victories in the NHL – there are only 10 won matches left. And there it is a stone’s throw to the fifth line among Russians, which is occupied with 221 victories Ilya Bryzgalov… It’s too early to talk about the general situation – Andrei occupies only 98th place in history and this season he will definitely not even get into the top 50 this season. However, he is still ahead.

Vladimir Tarasenko

It seems that all of Vladimir’s problems with St. Louis are over. The Russian leader “Blues” as usual prepares with the team for the upcoming season and scores as in the old days. I would like to believe that all the health problems of the striker are also over – the strongest Tarasenko will come in handy, including for the Russian national team at the Olympics.



Related news Tarasenko: while I play for St. Louis, I will give myself 100%. Happy to be with the team

In the meantime, Vladimir is still going to his 500th point in the NHL – he has 218 goals and 224 assists on his account. If everything goes well, then in the new season we will see the 250th scored puck and assist, as well as the 500th effective action of Tarasenko.

Andrey Svechnikov

Andrey recently signed a new eight-year contract with Karolina. The club counts on Svechnikov Jr. and associates a great future with him. After a new step in the relationship between the player and the club, it seems that the time has come for the striker to take a new step in the game development. The last regular season turned out to be stagnant for Andrey, but in the playoffs he played much more mature and efficiently than before. Therefore, the main expectation from him is to reach the point per match indicator. Trust from management and one of the best head coaches in the league are ideal conditions to grow into a stable top player.

Kirill Kaprizov

The upcoming season will show how much Kirill deserves the $ 9 million that Minnesota will pay him over the next five years and how really good he is by the standards of the National Hockey League. There are no serious fears that in a full-fledged championship the Whims may perform worse – he was equally effective with both Colorado and Vegas, which were Wild’s strongest opponents in the division.

Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn / Getty Images

However, the future rivals of the “savages” already know what the Russian is capable of, and will certainly take him with the utmost seriousness. Nevertheless, Kirill himself is determined. The striker wasted no time in the summer and already in the first preseason match helped his team beat Avalanche, scoring three effective moves. Even if this game was of an exhibition nature, Kaprizov was in a fighting mood – or it will still be.