What to expect from the Russians in the new season of the NHL, Kuznetsov, Radulov, Chinakhov, Podkolzin, Sorokin

Evgeny Kuznetsov

Unfortunately, after the luxurious 2018 playoffs, Evgeny gives less and less reason to talk about his game and more and more about his off-court behavior. Last season, the patience of the Washington leadership almost reached a boiling point – in early May there was talk of a possible exchange of a player. By the beginning of this season, the situation had calmed down, and Capitals General Manager Brian McLellan noted that Kuznetsov arrived at the team’s location in good physical shape, and expressed hope for a quality season in his performance.

With such confidence on the part of the club, the boundaries of which have not yet been passed in a surprising way, the Russian simply must return to the previous level. In his best form, he is capable of scoring more points per game, but returning to a mark that is even close to 1 to 1 will also be a good sign. 70-75 points in the regular season and stable play are the tasks, the fulfillment of which will allow us to speak about Evgeny’s good performance.

Alexander Radulov

For Radulov, the previous season was also quite difficult. But in his case, it was all the fault of the lower body injury, which incapacitated the striker until the end of the championship after only 11 matches played. The absence of Alexander had a big impact on Dallas, which could not even make the playoffs. By the upcoming season, the 35-year-old striker was able to fully recover from damage and in the past preseason matches managed to score a goal, an assist and even a fight.





Before being out of the game, Radulov was cruising, gaining 12 points in 11 matches. It is not yet clear whether he will be able to maintain the same pace in the new championship, but he can still score 60-70 points per season. Alexander’s fighting character has definitely not gone anywhere – the Russian will be maximally charged for the game. It will be important for him to show a good level from the point of view of the new contract. Radulov has the last year left under the current agreement, and the next one may be his last in the NHL.

Evgeny Dadonov

After an unsuccessful season in perestroika Ottawa, where Eugene looked faded at the level of young players of the Senators and was clearly out of place, he had the opportunity to show himself at the level of a team claiming the Stanley Cup (although after the departure of Marc-André Fleury The “knights” have yet to confirm their claims).

In Vegas, it seems, nobody was embarrassed by Dadonov’s game in the last regular season: “Dadonov fully meets our requirements. There were some great strikers on the free agent market who were on our list and could be on our team if Ottawa didn’t agree to an exchange. But this player was our priority, ”said Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon shortly after the deal.

Indeed, there is confidence that Eugene has not yet lost his best skills. He remains an excellent attack finisher, yet capable of being creative. But even in the Vegas system, which is aimed at stricter hockey, he will certainly not get lost. And already this season, he will definitely enter the list of the 50 most productive Russians in the history of the NHL. To get around Dmitry Yushkevich, who is now helping Igor Nikitin at Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, Dadonov needs to score only four points.

Egor Chinakhov

Columbus hardly regretted spending their first pick in the 2020 draft on Yegor Chinahov. The Omsk hockey pupil was unstoppable in the Traverse City promising tournament, scoring six goals in three games, and continued to impress at the level of NHL preseason games. Yegor’s throws caused a lot of problems for the rivals, who could hardly cope with the attacking impulses of the Russian. It is not surprising that now Chinahov has very high chances to start the regular season in the Blue Jackets main squad.

In the previous season, Yegor was named the best rookie in the KHL. Why doesn’t he aim for a similar award in the National Hockey League? Yes, the competition here will be much more serious, and one of the main contenders for the award – Cole Caufield from Montreal – managed to shine in the Stanley Cup. But Chinakhov has already proved more than once that he knows how to surprise.



Igor Shesterkin

Igor from the very first matches in the NHL fell in love with the Rangers fans and went down in history of one of the very first clubs in the league, repeating several goalkeeper records. In the course of the previous season, thanks to his reliable play, Shesterkin won the status of the first number of the “blue-shirts”, but even his efforts were not enough to get the team from Manhattan to the playoffs.

In the summer, Igor received a new four-year contract, which became a record. Shesterkin received the largest amount ever given to a goalkeeper under a second agreement. The salary of the Russian, which now amounts to $ 5.65 million a year, is more than justified – Igor’s progress is obvious, and with each entry on the ice he is getting closer and closer to the company of the best goalkeepers in the league. He is one of the best in his homeland – Shesterkin is among the main contenders for a trip to Beijing for the Olympic Games. Being the main goalkeeper in the Rangers can help him in a dispute over a ticket.

Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov

The point about Ilya and Semyon can be combined, because together they are part of one big whole – the best goalkeeper tandem in the NHL. Absolutely any team in the league can envy the interchangeability that they have demonstrated throughout the past season. If Varlamov did not succeed, Sorokin was ready to replace him qualitatively. Sorokin did not succeed – Varlamov was again ready to stand as a wall. In many ways, their work has allowed the Islanders to turn the confrontation with Pittsburgh and Boston.

If Sorokin was so good in his debut season, it’s hard to imagine what will happen next. The Islanders are lucky to have a couple of Russian goalkeepers in their roster for at least the next two seasons. During this time, Semyon is unlikely to play worse, and Ilya will finally get stronger and be ready to fully accept the post of the first number. In the same championship, the Islanders will be among the favorites in the fight for the Stanley Cup – thanks in part to Sorokin and Varlamov.

Pavel Buchnevich

The 2020/2021 season turned out to be a breakthrough for Pavel – from a striker with problems playing in his own zone, he transformed into a two-way forward, and from an unstable player into a Rangers leader. Buchnevich showed excellent performance, gaining 48 points – his best indicator in his career. And this is in the conditions of a truncated regular season! After such a successful segment, the shares of the Russian have increased sharply in price. So much so that the New Yorkers did not have enough money to renew the contract.

His new team is St. Louis, and here expectations from Pavel will be much higher than before the start of the previous season. And he himself will certainly want to develop his success. Buchnevich is only 26 years old, so he still has a lot of time to realize his full potential. Blues is a good team in which Pavel can gain a foothold at a high level. Overcoming the 50-point bar is the first step on this path.





Denis Guryanov

After an impressive debut season, Denis slowed down slightly. Yes, he scored one point more in the last championship, while playing nine fewer matches, but overall his performance left much to be desired. They began to trust Guryanov more time on the ice, but so far the native of Togliatti has not been able to become a real leader on the court.

At the same time, Denis’s sniper talent suffered. Only 9.2% of assists in the previous regular season compared to 15.2% in the opening with the same number of attempts – 130 versus 132. If he again manages to find his shot, then he can easily score 30 or more goals per season …

Ilya Samsonov

Another problematic Russian from Washington. But so far the club’s management has less confidence in him than in Kuznetsov – after all, Ilya has not yet led the Capitals to the Stanley Cup. Therefore, only one year of the contract and the last chance to prove their worth in the “capital”. Samsonov has a talent, the ability to give excellent matches “here and now” – too. All that remains is to get together and win the competition against the same unstable Vitek Vanechek, who was brought back by the Capitals after a short vacation in the northwest.

Vasily Podkolzin

Recently, Vancouver head coach Travis Green said that he will make a decision on Podkolzin at the end of training camp, but everything goes to the fact that Vasily will start the season in the main clip of the Canucks. His teammates are enthusiastic about him, fans praise him, and Green himself speaks about him purely positively.

Yes, during the preseason matches, the Russian did not score a single point, but his commitment to the fight and activity at the front gate help him to rapidly progress from game to game. If Podkolzin continues to try in the same spirit, then it is unlikely that his appearance in the starting lineup of “killer whales” will raise any questions from anyone. And effective actions will only be a matter of time.