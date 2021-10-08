who do you want to invite to the project?

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Brian Ach / Getty Images for Apple TV)

The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon communicate well in real life. Before the project, they had already met on the set: in the cult series Friends, Reese played the younger sister of the heroine Jennifer Rachel Green. Recently, the actresses shared their thoughts that they would not mind inviting another sitcom colleague to the “Morning Show”.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Shot from the series “Friends”

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, they stated that Christina Applegate would fit perfectly into the show. Witherspoon was the first to say that she would be interested in her participation in The Morning Show, as Christina, like Reese, played one of the Aniston sisters in the TV series Friends. “We need Christina Applegate to join us … It would be fun,” Reese said. And it seems that Aniston liked this idea: “We will do … we have to do something like that,” she exclaimed. We are already dreaming of seeing the Green sisters in a new show!

Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate

Shot from the series “Friends”

Let us remind you that the premiere of the second season of the “Morning Show” will take place today on the AppleTV + service.