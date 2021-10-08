Why Newcastle from the English Premier League has become a money bag, considering the advantages

A new era begins in English football. Newcastle came into the possession of the richest fund in the world (with assets of £ 320 billion), the owner of which is 14 times richer than Sheikh Mansour of Manchester City. The Saudi Arabian State Investment Fund (PIF) also has no competitors in the rest of the world. Qatar Sports Investment’s closest pursuers, who own PSG, have £ 100 billion less.

The arrival of such a wealthy owner at Newcastle cannot but provoke a reaction. For some (the fans of the club) it is extremely positive, for others the club is already disgusting. You can understand both. Fans rejoice at the end of Mike Ashley’s 14-year bondage. In general, it is not important for them who bought the club, the fact of getting rid of it is important.

The position of those who are furious with Newcastle money is also understandable. It is not known why (there are assumptions), but people, especially in Russia, subconsciously hate the rich. The last time their bile was poured onto the Internet was in the summer of 2021, when PSG incinerated the market for € 83 million. Earlier, they were pissed off by Manchester City, Chelsea and any other club that got a rich owner. But the shouts “Money bag”, “Shame” and similar ones are a priori funny. The super-wealthy owners at Newcastle are the top, and here’s why.

Without a lot of money, there wouldn’t be most of today’s top clubs.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG. The list can be continued indefinitely, but each of the top clubs of the present would not be themselves if rich investors did not come to him at one point. Some clubs literally started a completely different life with the new owners and began to claim the coolest trophies. Someone transferred historical greatness to a new coordinate system and stayed in the top only thanks to money.





The Arabian prince is close to buying Newcastle. Why was this deal wrapped up a year ago?

The situations with the arrival of rich people in the management of football clubs are a little different, but the result is the same – it only gets better with them. If you do not take the stories in the spirit of “Anji”, when the project suddenly becomes uninteresting to the main investor, then the examples of large investments are extremely positive. In the semi-finals of the last Champions League, four money bags with a million-strong fan base played. The landscape of the football world is changing thanks to a lot of money. And whatever the public’s attitude to it, the Saudis are Newcastle’s chance to become great again.

Competition in the Premier League will intensify

Even 10 years ago, predicting the Champions League participants from the Premier League was as easy as shelling pears. The Big Four periodically changed places, but almost always the same teams entered the main European Cup. Several years passed, and the four became the six thanks to the rise of Manchester City and the rise of Tottenham. Somewhere nearby is Leicester, which has grown stronger thanks to Thai money. Now Newcastle is simply obliged to join them. The competition will become even tighter, and even a place in LE obtained in powerful battles will be quoted significantly higher.

Several hot transfer windows await us

Transfer windows often outperform football itself. People are very excited about money, and big crossovers cause migrations of glors and followers on social media. Newcastle’s new bosses are rumored to hit the market with ambitious plans this winter. The list of goals is still unknown (you can be sure that it will appear soon), but the club is already wooing Rangers coach Steven Gerrard.

With regard to Newcastle, there is already talk about FFP, but the club should not have problems, says co-founder of the financial analysis company (including in sports) Vysyble. “I see no problem from an FFP perspective,” says Roger Bell. And then he explains the reasons: “Their transfer activity in the last few years has been limited in comparison with other clubs, so I do not see this as a problem. Certainly not in January. Newcastle is free to spend the money because it fully falls under the financial fair play restrictions set by the Premier League. Clubs are allowed to incur losses of £ 105 million over three years starting in 2020. With Newcastle earning £ 80m three years earlier, the club has plenty of room to maneuver. “

So Newcastle has become a full-fledged and very strong player in the transfer market. Mbappe, Holland and everyone else, get ready.

Newcastle will become a more financially sound club

Despite the huge potential for transfers, the arrival of PIF should have a positive impact on Newcastle’s finances.

First, in the last 10 years Mike Ashley invested in infrastructure facilities of only £ 8.3 million (the worst result among all the participants in the Premier League), which means that the stadium, base and academy definitely require updates. Infrastructure and youth spending is not covered by the FFP. Therefore, the sheikhs are likely to follow the path of the City owners, who reconstructed the stadium in Manchester and provided the club with a state-of-the-art base and academy. This thesis is confirmed by the words of the Executive Director of PIF, who will take a place on the board of directors of the club, Amanda Staveley: “This is a long-term investment. We intend to instill in the club a unified philosophy, set a clear goal and help provide the leadership that will enable Newcastle to excel in the long term. Our ambition is aligned with the interests of the fans – to create a consistently successful team that regularly competes for major trophies and is a source of pride around the world. “

Secondly, over the years of Mike Ashley’s rule, Newcastle from one of the financial leaders of the Premier League has become a middle peasant. Here are some numbers showing regression (comparison of 2007 with the latest available data):

Matchday revenues fell from £ 34 million to £ 17 million. If you think about the inflation adjustment, things look much worse;

Commercial revenues rose from £ 27.6 million (sixth in the league) to just £ 27.7 (tenth in the Premier League) – keep in mind inflation;

Newcastle fell from 14th to 21st in the DFML rankings, and the gap from 10th in the world in revenue grew from £ 19 million to £ 196 million.

Obviously, with the arrival of new owners and, probably, top players, all the club’s income will go up.

Professor Simon Chadwick believes that this is inevitable: “If you look at what happened at the Qatar-owned PSG, 10 years ago, its annual revenue was less than € 100 million; it now exceeds € 600 million and will undoubtedly exceed € 1 billion by 2030. Likewise, Manchester City owner City Football Group is currently a global entertainment franchise business worth over $ 3 billion. This could mean we will see, say, Inter Milan or Marseille. (both are rumored to be targets for the acquisition of PIF. – Note. “Championship”) joining United’s global franchise network. Or, for example, the construction of a new stadium in Newcastle, which provides opportunities for significant development of new profitable sources of income. “

Strong Newcastle will boost football in Saudi Arabia

It is impossible to leave politics aside 100%. News of the Saudis’ purchase of Newcastle was interspersed with claims that the deal was much more politics than football. Of course, this is a fact. Saudi Arabia decided to follow the path of Qatar and use “soft power” (a form of power that implies the ability to achieve desired results based on voluntary participation, sympathy and attractiveness) to mask social problems in the country. But, on the other hand, Qatar’s deal with PSG was accompanied not only by the shine of Parisian gloss, but also by the parallel development of football in the country. The Qatar national team even won the Asian Cup and beat powerful South Americans in the America’s Cup. Perhaps a similar path awaits Saudi Arabia, where football will become an additional grain of freedom.

Perhaps with the new owners of Newcastle, the rhetoric about money bags will gradually change. Chelsea ceased to be associated with him when Manchester City appeared. PSG took the train of the rich from Manchester and will now be forced to give it to Newcastle. It’s not so important what they say about all this. It is much more serious to realize that a new great force has appeared in the football world.

Isn’t that cool?