Zalgiris parted with head coach after defeat to Zenit

Lithuanian Zalgiris parted ways with its head coach after being defeated by Zenit in the Euroleague.

– Officially: Zalgiris is parting ways with Martin Schiller, Yuriy Zdovts takes over as head coach, – said Eurohoops on Twitter.

Zalgiris lost to Zenit on October 7 (64:70), having suffered a second defeat in a row in the main European club tournament.

– Obviously, the team is not playing at the level that everyone wants to see. We mentioned a few days ago that everyone should take responsibility for this. Unfortunately, we could not waste precious time and had to quickly make a decision. This does not mean that everything Coach Schiller did did not work. Over the course of 15 months, we have received a lot of positive feedback from our cooperation. We would like to thank Coach Schiller for his work and dedication, ”said Paulius Moteeunas, General Director of Zalgiris.

The Lithuanian team on October 13 in the Euroleague will face the Serbian club Crvena Zvezda on the road.

Schiller, 39, has worked with Zalgiris since the summer of 2020.

In 2011–2013, Zdovts coached Spartak St. Petersburg. He is now 54 years old.