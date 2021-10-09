13 movies rewritten by actors

Emma Stone was a little disappointed when she learned that Cruella in 2021 will be left without a mouthpiece and puffs of smoke – the very green ones that are shrouded in all the “Dalmatian” hits of the past. The actress has been unable to influence Disney’s ironclad rule since 2007: “No nicotine in the shot.”

However, it happens that the actors achieve not only a change of details, but also a radical reworking of the script. Although not always good.

No censorship… One of the most poignant moments in the 4th season of the TV series “The Crown” (2020) is the scene with a bout of bulimia in Princess Diana. The future favorite of millions, finding herself in the palace kitchen on the eve of her own wedding, overeats on chocolate cakes right from the refrigerator. The performer of the role, Emma Corrin, insisted on showing the princess’s eating disorder without embellishment. By the way, experts say that the behavior of a person with bulimia is played by her flawlessly.

No cheating. Michelle Rodriguez threatened to leave the Fast and the Furious (2001–2021) due to the fact that her character Letty would have to deceive the guy played by Vin Diesel. The actress found the plot twist unrealistic: “A Latin girl cheating on an alpha male with a cute boy? Fortunately, she was supported by partners on the site, the script was changed, and Michelle kept her job.

Julia Roberts / Getty Images

No love. In the box-office successful “The Pelican Affair” (1993), love never happened between the heroes of Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts, despite the famous original source – the novel of the same name by John Grisham. Later, Roberts joked more than once that she was not averse and the whole thing was in Washington. The actor, answering puzzled questions, explained that he did not want to offend African American fans with an affair with a white-skinned Roberts.

No deaths. Johnson has agreed to star in the 2018 film Rampage on the condition that gorilla George – his character’s ward – remains alive. For two months there were arguments with the writers, but “The Rock” got it, and the ending was rewritten. In a later interview, Dwayne stated: “I don’t like sad endings. Life is already full of shit – I don’t want it to flood my films.”

Less seriousness. Thanks to Robert Downey Jr., the original Avengers (2012) has an ironic “finale after finale.” To the boring, according to the actor, Downey’s monologue added a joke about shawarma – so at the end there were shots with superheroes in a night diner. Of course, with shawarma.

Harrison Ford / Associated Press

And little by little. It was Harrison Ford who insisted that Han Solo finally die heroically in The Force Awakens (2015). The fans were inconsolable, although the actor said many times that it was time for his hero to retire. Preferably on a high note.

Saving? No, you haven’t heard. When Mike Myers replaced Chris Farley as Shrek’s “voice” in 1997, the green charm spoke with a Scottish accent. Myers explained: “Shrek is from the working class. And since Lord Farquaad was played in English, Scottish was just asking for it.” The dubbing of the footage that has already been filmed cost DreamWorks nearly $ 5 million.

Words are also superfluous. Crispin Glover thought that his character had sluggish and expressionless lines, as a result of the mute, with strange antics Skinny from “Charlie’s Angels” (2000) came out creepy and memorable.

No thinness! Shakira, whose voice Gazelle sang in Zootopia (2016), thought that the animal was skinny and should “add meat”. The result is obvious: the graceful ungulate has definitely become a skater.

And bad memory. Liam Neeson has agreed to star in A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014) by Seth Macfarlane, provided that his character has a distinctive Irish accent. And all because 10 (!) Years before that in “Family Guy” by the same MacFarlane they joked about how absurd the Irishman Liam would look in a western with a “funny reprimand”.

And monotonous dialogues. Alan Rickman turned down the role of the Sheriff of Nottingham twice in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, until he was promised that he could develop the antagonist as he saw fit. Rickman immediately rewrote half of the personal lines and realized that he was not mistaken when the film crew on the set could hardly restrain themselves from laughter.

And flat heroes. Dacre Montgomery asked the Duffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things (2016–2021), to humanize Billy. “Nobody is just bad,” the actor explained. The authors agreed, and from an ordinary psychopath, the guy turned into a tragic figure with a cruel father and mother who abandoned him.

And the franchise as a whole. Tom Cruise on the set of Mummy (2017) forced Universal to grant him showrunner rights. He brought in his writers to “enhance the role and give it more drama,” and also actively oversaw post-production. As a result, the film received 8 nominations for “Golden Raspberry”, and guess who took the prize for “Worst Actor”? Plus, at home, it was considered that the tape did not pay off, and the planned restart of the “Dark Universe” was suspended.

Sofia Yarotskaya

