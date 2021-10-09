19 Premier League clubs demanded an emergency meeting on the buyout of Newcastle by an Arab consortium

19 clubs in the English Premier League (Premier League) are outraged by the purchase of Newcastle by a consortium of Saudi Arabia. Representatives of the English teams insist on holding an emergency meeting on this issue next week. The Guardian reports.
The publication clarified that the demand of the clubs is not aimed at disrupting the deal. In this way, club leaders express emotional protest against the takeover of Newcastle by Arab billionaires, which could damage the English league.
Opposition clubs are also concerned about the fate of the Premier League brand, which the deal could cause irreparable damage in the form of transfer inflation and higher wages.
Earlier, the new owner of Newcastle on October 7 became a consortium that includes the Government Investment Fund of the Government of Saudi Arabia, as well as PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. This fund is headed by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
The transfer of Newcastle to the ownership of the consortium could make it one of the richest football clubs not only in the English championship, but in the whole world. Formally, the Saudi state investment fund is considered private and in this category is the richest in the world. Its total assets are estimated at no less than $ 430 billion.
80% of Newcastle shares were transferred to an Arab consortium for 360 million euros (about 305 million pounds sterling). The previous owner, billionaire Mike Ashley, ran the club for 14 years. In 2007, he spent 134 million euros on the purchase of Newcastle.
League chief executive Richard Masters and chairman Gary Hoffman received complaints from clubs unaware that the consortium’s purchase of Newcastle would be approved. The first offer to buy out the English team came in March 2020. However, four months later, Arab entrepreneurs withdrew their application amid growing fears that it would not withstand the scrutiny of the owners and directors of the Premier League.
The deal could have taken place again this spring. However, the purchase was prevented by Qatar, with which Saudi Arabia has been in conflict at the state level for the past four years. It is the Qatari media company, beIN Sports, that controls the rights to broadcast Premier League matches in the Middle East. The Saudis, in order to borrow the signal from beIN Sports, developed a separate channel called beOUT, where they showed the broadcasts stolen from the Qataris, blurring the logo of their channel.
The Premier League refused to register the deal until Saudi Arabia shut down the pirated content. The Saudis also had to allow beIN Sports to broadcast in the country and make an offer of $ 1 billion in financial compensation to the Qataris.
Negotiations with the nuclear submarine lasted six months. The league also feared that after the resale, Newcastle would be directly controlled by the Arabian state. As a result, the British functionaries received guarantees that the Kingdom would not deliberately interfere in club affairs.
The transfer of Newcastle into the hands of new owners also caused a reaction in the political arena. Representatives of the British Labor Party, arguing that the deal “will alarm many fans”, did not call for a suspension. Instead, they demanded that amendments to the regulation of English football be introduced as soon as possible.
The UK Department of Culture, Media and Sports remains neutral. Officials say that the Newcastle buyout is an exclusively nuclear-powered case. According to the British authorities, due to the fact that the country maintains trade ties with Saudi Arabia, a ban on the purchase of Newcastle would look anomalous.