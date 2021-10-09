A selection of the funniest stellar “punctures” with photoshop on Instagram. Funny photos

We made sure that every time it becomes more difficult to catch the stars in retouching: either they have stopped using photo editors altogether, or they have begun to do it very well.

But we managed to find several heroines who still miscalculated. Who are they? See below!

For example, billionaire Kylie Jenner continues to amaze us with her crooked walls and unnaturally distorted body parts. This time in the photo of the star the fireplace “floated”, and the chest became a little wavy.

In the photo from the pool, the first thing that catches your eye is the crooked side of the pool and the very strange water under the thigh of the instadiva. Kylie so wanted to make herself graceful legs and rounder buttocks that the pool already took on a very strange shape.

Her sister, supermodel Kendall Jenner, apparently accidentally erased the border between the shoulder and the sofa, and also made the skin tone match the color of the furniture. Therefore, it is very difficult to understand where the shoulder is and where the sofa is in this photo.

See more photos in the gallery.

