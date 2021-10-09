A symbol of the times: Ryan Gosling becomes TAG Heuer brand ambassador

In October 2021, the TAG Heuer watch manufacture presents a new generation of the classic Carrera Three Hands. The new collection includes 13 timepieces in four case versions: TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time Date 41 mm, TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29 mm. The first to try on a watch and talk about his impressions was actor Ryan Gosling, who became the official brand ambassador. “TAG Heuer has been a timeless classic, a benchmark of watchmaking for over 160 years. Partnering with a company of this level was a natural decision of mine. And in general, I now think a lot about time: my children are growing rapidly, so I often look at my watch, ”Gosling said about the partnership.

A new generation of the classic Carrera Three Hands (Photo DR)

Ryan personally selected the photographer for his first TAG Heuer advertising campaign and settled on Pari Dukovic from Turkey. Gosling oversaw the process at every stage – from the creation of the idea to the final retouching of the images. TAG Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault noted that Ryan is a true professional who selects projects very carefully and gives them all the creative energy, and the TAG Heuer manufactory always supports creative ideas.

“I appreciated the timeless design. I like the simplicity of the lines. When I was little, my family did not live well. And I have always gravitated towards simple things that never go out of fashion, did not pursue current trends, ”Gosling shared his first impressions of the Carrera Three Hands watch.

For TAG Heuer, the classic three-hand watch is an iconic model that reminds of the brand’s close relationship with the world of motor racing. This watch was first introduced in 1963 by the company’s CEO Jack Hoyer, who wanted to create a laconic chronometer ideal for drivers. Translated from Spanish, the word Carrera is primarily translated as “road” and “race”, but also means “career” and “path”.

In turn, Frederic Arnault believes that Gosling’s greatest fame came with the movie “Drive”, in which Ryan played the main role. And throughout most of the movie, the actor drives a car. By the way, in real life Gosling can hardly be called a desperate driver or a racing fan. He drives a hybrid Toyota Prius and cares primarily about the environment, not about speed. The CEO of TAG Heuer notes that Gosling has come a long and challenging career, and therefore symbolizes confidence in his goals and the desire to always move forward.