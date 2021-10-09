Actors who went against the writers and changed their characters

Most often, the actors have almost no influence on the plot and script of the film, leaving these responsibilities to directors, producers and screenwriters. But there are exceptions: many films have changed significantly (sometimes for the better, and sometimes vice versa) when the actor insisted on his own, and the director decided to agree. We have collected 10 such cases of acting initiative. About how Michelle Rodriguez changed the entire Fast and Furious franchise, Dwayne Johnson saved the life of a snow-white gorilla in Rampage and more. Robert Downey Jr. Initially, in the finale of The Avengers, after the fight with the chitauri and falling to the ground, Iron Man had to wake up and ask: “What’s next?” The actor thought that the phrase sounded somehow unconvincing, and suggested changing the script a little. According to Joss Whedon, instead of one line in the script, three sheets of different options appeared. As a result, Tony Stark said: “What was there? Nobody kissed me? Let’s not come tomorrow, let’s take a day off. Have you tried shawarma? Two blocks from here they make some kind of shawarma, I don’t know what it is, but I want to. ” Thanks to the changed phrase, the famous scene after the credits appeared, where the Avengers team sits in a diner and silently eats that very shawarma.

© Shot from the movie “The Avengers”

Ben Affleck In Gone Girl, Ben Affleck’s character had to wear a Yankis baseball cap to avoid the attention of others at the airport. But the actor didn’t like it because he is an avid Red Sox fan. After a short quarrel, the director managed to come to an agreement with Affleck, and a baseball cap with the Mets club logo was chosen as the golden mean.

© 20th Century Fox / YouTube

Michelle Rodriguez Michelle Rodriguez nearly ditched The Fast and the Furious because of the love triangle between her heroine Letty Ortiz, Dominique Toretto and Brian O’Connor. The actress did not like that the Latina girl should change Toretto. “I basically cried and said that I was going to leave, I said, ‘Don’t sue me, please, I’m sorry, but I can’t do it in front of millions of people,” she continued. – The whole point of my acting career is that I have to live the dream. And I don’t dream of being a whore. “ After the girl announced her retirement from the film, the directors made concessions and removed this storyline from The Fast and the Furious.

© Shot from the movie “Fast and the Furious”

Dwayne Johnson When Dwayne Johnson read the script for “Rampage”, he was very unhappy that gorilla George should die, so for about two months the actor fought to save the main character – and won! “My problem is that I have a relationship with audiences all over the world. For years I have given them confidence that they will feel good by coming to my films. We need to come up with something, otherwise I won’t be in the picture, ”Johnson said. Both sides came to a kind of compromise: in the film, George is seriously injured and supposedly dies. True, he actually pretends to be dead only to fool around with Johnson’s character.

© Still from the film “Rampage”

Mike Myers Mike Myers became Shrek’s official voice after Chris Farley’s death in 1997. He re-dubbed all of Shrek’s dialogues with his natural Canadian accent, but then demanded to change everything and make the accent Scottish. Myers later explained, “I always thought Shrek was raised by the working class. And since Lord Farquad was voiced in English, I thought of a Scottish accent. ” This change cost DreamWorks approximately $ 4-5 million. It has long been rumored in Hollywood that making Shrek was so grueling that the DreamWorks animators who worked on The Prince of Egypt were sometimes sent to draw Shrek as punishment for being late for work.

© Shot from the cartoon “Shrek”

Harrison Ford There are eight different versions of Blade Runner, and each one has details that completely change the plot. This is because Harrison Ford and director Ridley Scott were never able to agree on whether Deckard was a replicant. Ford was annoyed at the idea that his character was the one he usually hunted, but Scott thought that would make the film much more interesting. The question of whether Deckard is a replicant was left to the audience. When Blade Runner 2049 came out, it turned out that it remained open.

© Shot from the movie “Blade Runner”

Tom Cruise During the filming of “The Mummy,” Tom Cruise was outraged that his character and the mummy were given the same amount of screen time. Then the actor brought in his own writers to “strengthen his role.” They added a storyline that gave Cruise’s character more drama. In addition to this, the actor oversaw the editing and marketing of the film. Ultimately, Cruz spent $ 95 million on the production of The Mummy. “I’m not just making a film. I give him everything I have, and I expect it from everyone, ”said the actor. The film flopped at the box office, and Universal turned down The Invisible Man starring Johnny Depp.

© Shot from the movie “The Mummy”

Jason Isaacs Jason Isaacs went against the writers in Harry Potter and completely changed his character. He was surprised when, on set, dressers offered him a pinstriped outfit and short black and white hair. “I was a little scared. He was a racist, eugenicist. He would never cut his hair like a Muggle or dress like a Muggle, ”the actor said, describing his character. So Isaacs suggested wearing a long white wig and a flashy wizard costume. He wanted his hair to stay straight and he had to throw his head back to look down on everyone.

© Still from the movie “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

Jack Nicholson For a long time, the actor did not agree to play Frank Costello in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed. He wanted the role to be really interesting to him. Nicholson gave in to the director only when he was allowed to do whatever came into his head with his character. In particular, he decided to add at least one bed scene to his character. “These monsters usually don’t have sex on screen, so I wanted to bring that into the role,” he explained. In addition, Nicholson refused to wear a Red Sox baseball cap, although his character was an ardent fan of the club.

© Shot from the film “The Departed”

Dacre Montgomery The actor asked the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, for two scenes that would humanize the character of his character Billy. They made concessions and included them in the series. The first was the aggressive fight between Billy and his dad in the second season, and the second was a flashback to his childhood relationship with his mother in the third season. Montgomery said, “This was our joint effort with the Duffers to show that no one gets bad for nothing.”