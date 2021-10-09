Addiction, cheating on his wife with a nanny, reuniting with J. Lo. The Ups and Downs of Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck’s career developed unevenly: the first roles did not bring him success in Hollywood, but the joint film with his best friend Matt Damon “Good Will Hunting” made him famous not only as an actor, but also as a talented screenwriter. Ben’s points were added by the high-budget “Armageddon” and the comedy “Dogma”, but the films “Gigli”, “Daredevil” and “Reckoning Hour” “presented” him with a nomination for the anti-award “Golden Raspberry”.

Back in 2007, after the drama “Goodbye, Baby, Goodbye,” it became clear that Affleck was not devoid of directing talent, but “Operation Argo” made him an Oscar-winning director. The role of Nick in David Fincher’s detective “Gone” had a positive effect on the status of the artist, but everything was difficult with the character of Bruce Wayne: Ben drank a lot during the promotion of the Batman v Superman tape and later was afraid to return to the image of the hero who plunged him into the abyss alcoholism.

It’s never too late to get back on track, and after rehab, Affleck has managed to rebuild his reputation and get back to work. But if Hollywood forgave the artist for mistakes, then in personal relationships, remorse did not always roll. On August 15, the actor turns 49, and we remember what lovers he lost and how he managed to conquer Jennifer Lopez for the second time.

Did you change or disagree?

Cheyenne Rothman later regretted breaking up with Ben

During his school years, Ben met Cheyenne Rothman and, due to his youthful maximalism, believed that he would spend the rest of his life with her. For Cheyenne’s sake, the guy entered the prestigious University of Vermont, dreaming of one day acting in a movie with his beloved. Dreams collapsed when Affleck found out about the betrayal of the chosen one, who disappeared at student parties every night. As a result, the actor parted not only with Rothman, but also with the university, after which he focused on conquering Hollywood.

Gwyneth Paltrow denied the fact of treason

Shortly after the triumph of Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon introduced a friend to Gwyneth Paltrow, who was experiencing a painful breakup with Brad Pitt. It seemed that the two loneliness found each other, and now Gwyneth and Ben were dubbed one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood.

The idyll collapsed in the midst of filming “Shakespeare in Love”: Affleck was jealous of Paltrow to Joseph Fiennes, suspecting treason. After the breakup, the actress persuaded her former chosen one to star in the film “Another’s Ticket” with her. They became close again and tried to start everything from scratch, but in the fall of 2000 they finally broke up. And although after years the artists managed to restore friendship, Gwyneth often spoke of Ben as a partner critically, although she admitted that the relationship with him brought her a lot of benefits.

Sandra was eight years older, but that didn’t bother Ben.

“It’s interesting, I think there are guys who help us understand ourselves. Like, you’re trying to work through certain things from your childhood, and your relationship with Ben taught me such a lesson, “the actress reasoned in The Ben Stern Show.

do not missGwyneth Paltrow moved in with her husband a year after the wedding

On the set of the comedy “Forces of Nature”, the artist was imbued with feelings for Sandra Bullock. As in the previous case, the actress suffered after breaking up with her boyfriend, Bob Schneider. According to the already familiar scheme, Affleck acted as a comforter for a colleague and began an affair with her. It was rumored that the relationship ended, as the temperamental Sandra became bored with the restrained and phlegmatic Ben.

J. Lo. Chapter one

In the film “Gigli” the actor played an unlucky gangster who was lucky enough to win the heart of a beauty

In 2002, Ben Affleck starred with Jennifer Lopez in the Gigli rom-com. The film received negative reviews from critics and collected all possible anti-awards, but brought the leading actors together. Although at the time of their acquaintance, J.Lo was still married to Chris Judd, the divorce proceedings were in full swing, so no one blamed Ben for the collapse of the family.

do not missRepeats for the ex! Ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez spent his birthday on a yacht with half-naked beauties

How the relationship of the stars developed at the dawn of the 2000s can be judged by Lopez’s Jenny from the Block video: firstly, Affleck plays the role of a boyfriend here, and secondly, the singer clearly demonstrated how tired she was of being chased by the paparazzi. Every week, glossy magazines published photos of the couple, the reporters seemed to be aware of all the nuances of the novel.

Fans have been discussing the upcoming wedding for over a year

“Of course, this is not the only reason why we broke up, but such attention greatly influenced the dynamics of our relationship,” the artist admitted in 2010.

do not missPaparazzi filmed hugging Jay Lo and Ben Affleck on a date – photo

In November 2002, an engagement ring with a six-carat pink diamond appeared on the singer’s hand, which cost Affleck at least $ 2.5 million. The celebration was scheduled for September 2003, but a couple of days before the important date, the lovers announced the postponement of the wedding. The fans thought that the artists, tired of the paparazzi, were simply preparing a secret ceremony, but in January 2004 it turned out that the actors had dispersed.

The stars themselves tried not to advertise the reasons for the breakup, noting only that the time for the relationship turned out to be inappropriate, although the love was strong. There were also other versions of what happened: Ben’s career was then on the decline, and he was called nothing less than “Mr. Lopez”, which would not have liked any ambitious man; lovers often quarreled over the difference in lifestyle – Jennifer played for a healthy lifestyle, and Affleck already had problems with alcohol, the singer went to bed early, and the actor could gamble until the morning. It was also rumored that the artist was embarrassed by the marriage contract proposed by J. Lo’s lawyers, in which sex was prescribed at least four times a week. In any case, the idols of millions of viewers scattered and plunged into new novels.

Married with children

For the sake of the children, Ben agreed to go to the clinic for a rehab

Back on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000, Ben became friends with Jennifer Garner, and after breaking up with Lopez, he suddenly remembered his friend. In the fall of 2004, the couple was noticed at a sports match, but since Garner hated publicity, subsequent dates were held in an atmosphere of secrecy. A few months later, Affleck proposed to the actress right on her birthday, and in 2005 they got married on the secluded island of Parrot Cay.

The relationship developed harmoniously: in 2005, Jennifer gave birth to Ben’s daughter Violet, four years later – Seraphina, and in 2012 gave her husband the long-awaited son Samuel. In parallel, Affleck’s career took off, but here’s the paradox – the more successful he became, the more he drank and played poker. When the man finally got confused in himself, he committed an unforgivable stupidity, having an affair with the nanny of his children. However, this was not the main reason for the divorce.

do not missBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce

Ben increasingly kissed the bottle, and in 2015 Jennifer’s patience snapped. However, almost three years after the news of the separation, the couple remained married: either Garner hoped for a reunion, or she simply did not want to burn bridges until a loved one defeats the addiction. The actress really helped Affleck with rehabilitation, and when he left the clinic, she filed for divorce.

Offscreen passions

Friends warned Lindsay Shukus not to mess with a Hollywood star

Shauna Sexton negatively influenced Ben Affleck

In 2017, Ben began dating not an actress, but a TV producer named Lindsay Shukus. When the lovers set off on a trip to the Isle of Man, Lindsay first felt how hard it is to be constantly under the gun of cameras. This was probably the reason for the break with Affleck, although insiders claimed that a third party intervened in the situation.

During another quarrel with Shukus, the artist decided to go on a date with the model Seona Sexton, who was half his age. If Lindsay had previously thought about reuniting, then after Ben’s pictures with the Playboy star she changed her mind. Affleck had no choice but to have an affair with Shauna. But the girl loved to drink strong, so the whole therapy of the actor went down the drain. The connection with the young beauty ended, and Ben Affleck went to the clinic again.

do not missNew girlfriend or old lover: what Ben Affleck is trying to hide about his girlfriend

Having recovered from love failures and another rehabilitation, the actor went to the shooting of the thriller “Deep Waters”. According to the old scheme, Ben fell in love with his partner in the picture – Ana de Armas. Within a few months they came together, and the fact that he introduced his passion to children spoke of the seriousness of the artist’s intentions.

Laughing couple on walks were often caught by paparazzi

The lovers traveled to Costa Rica and Ana’s homeland, Cuba. When the period of self-isolation began, the stars were chosen for walks with the dogs, turning a difficult period into a romantic one. Ben gave his beloved a pendant in the form of a heart, divided in half, and wore his part of the jewelry without removing it. And in November 2020, an even more valuable piece of jewelry appeared on de Armas’s hand – a diamond ring.

do not missLean and lonely. Ben Affleck scared fans with a painful look

But instead of a wedding, fans received news about Ben’s next love fiasco – Ana met the New Year 2021 separately from the groom. Insiders reported that the decision to break up was made by the actress, who concluded that she and Affleck were too different. According to rumors, the Spanish-Cuban star dreamed of a child from a colleague, but he immediately announced that he no longer wanted to be a father.

And again J.Lo

Insiders claim that the actor is ready to propose to J.Lo

This spring, the whole world was stirred up by the news of the resumption of the romance between Ben and Jennifer Lopez. First, the actor was noticed in the singer’s car, then the couple was caught on vacation in Montana. Insiders told reporters that back in February, the former lovers began texting, although Jennifer was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

As it turned out, the athlete was not loyal to the artist, so the relationship had long hung in the balance. When Affleck appeared on the horizon, Lopez, apparently, decided to stop fighting for the traitorous groom.

do not missJennifer Lopez on reuniting with Ben Affleck: “Now is the best time of my life”

At first, the haters insisted that the stars flicker together for the sake of PR, but now no one doubts: everything is serious. In July, on her 52nd birthday, Jennifer posted a photo with Ben on her microblog, thereby confirming her reunion with him. This was followed by an interview in which Lopez mentioned that she had never felt better than now. They say they don’t enter the same river twice, but we will hope that this time the artists will get their “happily ever after” and bring the matter to the wedding.

Based on materials from Tatler.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Ke.Mazur, Kevin Winter, Robyn Beck, Jackson Lee / Getty Images, Legion-Media, Stills from Forces of Nature, Gigli