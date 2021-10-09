Albon has lost the right to compete under the flag of Thailand in “F1”, the country will challenge the decision – Auto

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has found the Thai Anti-Doping Agency to be non-compliant with its code.

This means that Red Bull reserve pilot Alex Albon, who will become Williams’ battle racer next season, will not be able to represent the country in Formula 1. At the moment Nikita Mazepin, the Russian pilot of the “Haas”, is in neutral status. Nikita cannot use the country’s flag, and if he wins the Grand Prix, the Russian anthem will not sound.

At the same time, the sports authorities of Thailand said they would ask WADA to reconsider the decision. They are said to have updated their anti-doping code to comply with WADA requirements, but did not publish it in time. Officials said the new regulation will enter into force “as soon as possible.”

Albon was born in London and has dual citizenship – Great Britain and Thailand.

“Mercedes” and “Red Bull” fought for a place in the outsider “F1” – and the champions were slyly cheated. Kvyat also lost – although he had a chance

Alex Albon on playing with Verstappen for Red Bull: “All these pressure stories are a myth”

🏎All about Formula 1 in your social networks:

Facebook | VK | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram