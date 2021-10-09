Alex Rodriguez laughed at the reason for loneliness

Alex Rodriguez commented on his status six months after breaking up with his fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Photo: Andrew Toth / Getty Images for TAO Group

The 46-year-old former baseball player has featured Kevin Burckhardt, Frank Thomas and David Ortiz on Fox News for the American League Division Series. During the broadcast, a moment was shown as the players of the baseball club Tampa Bay Rays eating popcorn. “This is not the first time people have eaten popcorn in the middle of a game,” host Kevin commented.

Then a 2010 video appeared on the air, in which Alex was fed popcorn to his then girlfriend Cameron Diaz. “Perhaps that’s why I’m single,” Rodriguez jokingly reacted to the video.

By the way, Alex and Cameron dated for a year before breaking up in 2011. He was then in a relationship with Chief Technology Officer Ann Wojcicki and Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz (Photo: George Pimentel / Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency)

Recall that Jennifer and Alex have been together since the spring of 2017, and in 2019, Alex proposed to his beloved. However, it never came to a wedding. Note that some foreign media, citing sources close to the couple, wrote that the stars parted because of Rodriguez’s betrayals.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue)

He was credited with having an affair with reality show Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. However, the athlete’s representatives said that Alex did not know this girl and had never seen her. In the summer, Alex Rodriguez spent time with a new girlfriend.