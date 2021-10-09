Alexander Ovechkin was injured 3 days before the start of the NHL

Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin was unable to finish the last preseason test match against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Alexander unsuccessfully used a forceful technique against the striker of rivals Travis Konecny ​​in the attacking zone in the tenth minute of the first period.

After the incident, he slowly got up off the ice and immediately after the whistle went to the bench, after which, limping, he went to the locker room.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that Ovechkin will be examined on Saturday, October 9, and after that a decision will be made about his participation in training a day later.

“The doctors are examining him. As usual, they are careful in their assessments. After re-examination, we will consider whether he should train. Does he need it or maybe give him more time. We will tell you about everything after a second examination, ”the official website of the NHL quotes the coach.

The game against Philadelphia ended with the Capitals winning 5-3.

Ovechkin has been playing for Washington with a short hiatus since 2005.

