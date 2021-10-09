Alexander Petrakov – about a 37-word press conference: “It will always be this way”

The pre-match press conference before the game with Finland by the acting head coach of the Ukrainian national team Alexander Petrakov turned out to be laconic: in response to eight questions, he uttered only 37 words. About the conflict with Ruslan Malinovsky did not answer at all.

– Alexander Vasilyevich, I am looking at you – there is no face at you. Has something happened or are you focused?

– Normal face.

–Does the team have personnel losses?

– No, no.

– What are your feelings before tomorrow’s match? Do you have a feeling that you have to win tomorrow?

– There is such a feeling.

– In recent matches, the team conceded goals in the last minutes. Did you find a reason not to repeat this in the next two matches?

– We will try not to repeat these mistakes again.

– Do you feel pressure on the team? Is this the most difficult exam for you in recent years?

– The pressure is gone. The exam is very serious.

– How well do you know the Finnish team and how well are you ready for the match?

– I know very well, I watched a lot of matches. I know everyone. Well prepared for the match. You will see tomorrow.

– This is the first time when you answer questions so succinctly at a press conference. You were either replaced, or you were offended by the press. What happened?

– It’ll be this way forever.

– Today the youth team plays with France. Will you follow the match after practice?

– Do not have time. Physically I will not have time to look.

The match between Finland and Ukraine will take place on October 9.

Petrakov was appointed acting head coach of the main national team of Ukraine to prepare for the matches of the qualifying tournament of the World Cup on August 18, 2021.

