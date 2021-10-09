All salaries of Russian players in the NHL: Panarin, Ovechkin, Kucherov, Malkin, Bobrovsky, Vasilevsky, Kaprizov, Sergachev

Artemy Panarin will earn the most of the Russians in the NHL, and Alexander Ovechkin and Kirill Kaprizov are not even in the top 10.

On the night of October 12-13, Moscow time, the regular season of the National Hockey League starts in North America. The opening match of the season will feature the winner of two past championships, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins. A few days before the start of the regular season, “Championship” made a breakdown of the salaries of Russian hockey players in the NHL.

Let’s make a reservation right away that our list includes only those players who will definitely spend the 2021/2022 season in the main hockey league of the world (in this wording it is questionable Mikhail Maltsevbut at least he should start the season at Colorado). Therefore, hockey players such as Vasily Podkolzin, Kirill Semyonov, Egor Afanasyev, Vladislav Provolnev, Maxim Mamin and Evgeny Svechnikov, whose fate at the moment remains uncertain.





To begin with, let’s immediately separate two key concepts in different directions – cap hit and a player’s salary in a particular season. Caphit is the annual average of a player’s contract and is recorded on the payroll of NHL clubs. It is considered simple – the total amount of the contract is divided by its term. At the same time, the cap hit itself is not a salary in the usual sense. In one season, under a two-year contract, a player can earn $ 7 million, and in another – $ 3 million, then an amount of $ 5 million will go to the payroll of his team. we will navigate.

No. Player Command The salary, $ m 1 n. Artemy Panarin Rangers 13 2 n. Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 12 3 v. Sergey Bobrovsky “Florida” 12 4 v. Andrey Vasilevsky Tampa Bay eleven 5 n. Evgeny Malkin Pittsburgh 9.5 6 n. Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 9.5 7 n. Evgeny Kuznetsov “Washington” eight eight h. Ivan Provorov “Philadelphia” 7.125 nine v. Semyon Varlamov Islanders 6 ten n. Andrey Svechnikov “Caroline” 6 eleven n. Alexander Ovechkin “Washington” 5 12 n. Evgeny Dadonov Vegas 5 13 n. Kirill Kaprizov “Minnesota” 5 fourteen n. Alexander Radulov “Dallas” 4.65 15 h. Mikhail Sergachev Tampa 4.6 16 n. Pavel Buchnevich St. Louis 4.5 17 h. Nikita Zaitsev “Ottawa” 4.5 eighteen v. Ilya Sorokin Islanders 4 19 v. Anton Khudobin “Dallas” 3.75 twenty h. Nikita Zadorov Calgary 3.75 21 h. Dmitry Orlov “Washington” 3.3 22 v. Igor Shesterkin Rangers 3 23 n. Denis Guryanov “Dallas” 2.9 24 n. Valery Nichushkin “Colorado” 2.8 25 v. Alexander Georgiev Rangers 2.65 26 h. Vladislav Gavrikov Columbus 2.55 27 n. Vladislav Namestnikov “Detroit” 2.5 28 h. Dmitry Kulikov “Minnesota” 2.25 29 n. Ilya Mikheev “Toronto” 2.19 thirty v. Ilya Samsonov “Washington” 2 31 n. Ivan Barbashev St. Louis 1.9 32 h. Artyom Tooth “Ottawa” 1.75 33 h. Ilya Lyubushkin “Arizona” 1.35 34 n. Vitaly Kravtsov Rangers 0.925 35 h. Alexander Romanov “Montreal” 0.925 36 n. Vladimir Tkachev “Los Angeles” 0.925 37 n. Mikhail Maltsev “Colorado” 0.8425 38 h. Nikolay Knizhov San Jose 0.83 39 n. Yakov Trenin “Nashville” 0.75 Total amount 175.2125

From the above table, we see two interesting points – the captain of “Washington” Alexander Ovechkin and Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov are not even included in the top 10 richest Russian players in the 2021/2022 season. It’s all about the structure of their contracts – their real salary will be $ 5 million, which is almost half the cap hit. And here is the contract Evgeniya Dadonova is the same in each of the seasons, so his real salary is equal to the caphit.





Thus, in the 2021/2022 season, Russian players will earn $ 173.3125 million. At the same time, of course, this amount is not equal to the money that the hockey players from the list will receive in their hands. There are two main taxes in the NHL to keep in mind – escrow and state tax. Due to the difference in taxes Kucherov and Bobrovsky, playing in Florida will earn more Panarinaperforming in New York.

But it is not yet possible to calculate the exact amounts in this case, since the escrow rate has not yet been officially approved (it was previously reported that it will be from 14 to 18 percent). In any case, after deducting all taxes, hockey players lose on average 40 to 60 percent, depending on the location of their team.