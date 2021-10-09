Amber Heard had her first child: a photo of an actress with a baby

The whole world continues to watch the litigation between ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. All the attention is focused on their divorce, but there is more interesting news.

While Hollywood actors sort out among themselves in courts, Amber decided to become a mother! Moreover, she managed to hide her new status for three months, no one even suspected that the woman had a baby.

Of course, if Hurd had carried the child on her own, then most likely she would not have been able to remain unnoticed. The celebrity resorted to the services of surrogacy. The child was carried and given birth for her. This decision was not fundamental, the whole point is that Amber has some health problems, so she would never have been able to give birth to a baby on her own.

The fact that the star “Aquamen” became the first mother became known 10 hours ago. She independently published a post on the social network Instagram, where she talked about the good news in her life. She accompanied the information with the first joint photo with the baby. The actress gave birth to a girl whom she decided to name after her late mother – Una Paige Heard. Baby was born on April 8, 2021.

“I am extremely happy to share this news with you. Four years ago I decided that I was ready to become a mother, I want a child. But I always wanted to do it solely on my own terms. Now I understand how radical it is for us women to think about such a fundamental part of our destiny. Hopefully, one day we will come to the conclusion that it is not necessary to have rings on our fingers for cribs to appear in our lives. Some part of me resists and wants to close my private life from the public. But on the other hand, I understand that the nature of my work makes me control everything. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Una Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life. “ – signed a photo of Amber.

In fact, Amber Heard never concealed her intentions to have a child who would legally belong only to her. Her willpower and character do not allow her to make vital decisions under the control of another person.

And we recall that at the moment there are still ongoing proceedings between Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Now the actor accuses his ex-wife of promising to give $ 5 million to charity, but did not.