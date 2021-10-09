Anatoly Baydachny appealed to the dissatisfied fans of the Russian national team

Former coach of Rostov Anatoly Baydachny spoke about the victory of the Russian national team in the match of the qualifying stage of the World Cup 2022 with the national team of Slovakia (1: 0).

“According to the result, everything seems to be fine, but the quality of the game does not satisfy. Well, what did you want? The team is being re-formed with a lot of young people. The line-up was definitely not played: look how many sick and injured there were. We must pay tribute to the coaching staff: the Russian team has correctly built tactics. We played defensively and, as a result, did not lose. Yes, in some moments he was lucky, but lucky is the one who is lucky. As for the opponents, the Slovaks have an experienced team with a good selection of players. The victory over Slovakia in this situation is a step forward.

Slovenia in Maribor should be played in the same way as Slovakia. The only thing is to exclude the mistakes that were. Will a minimal win be okay? We need to pray 1: 0. I think everything will be fine

Are the fans unhappy with the game? You must understand that everything must be interconnected for them. If there is a good game, but the national team does not make it to the World Cup, they will say: “Why do we need this game, if in the end we flew past the World Cup”? Let’s imagine that the national team will be selected for the World Cup, in this case we will hear: “What should we do there with such a game?”. This is the reasoning of the fans, which I have watched all my life. I appeal to them: it rarely happens when the national team shows a good game and constantly wins. There was, for example, the Spanish national team, which won everything … In those years, the Spaniards had a great selection of players. I don’t even know when this will happen again. At one time there was Brazil, but do they now show something outstanding? I myself would like our players to be at a higher level. The conditions created in the country and in the teams make it possible to improve, “Baydachny said in an interview with the correspondent of the Championship Salavat Murtazin.