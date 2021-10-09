And Rose – Pugacheva? Galkin on a boat parodied a scene from “Titanic”

For filming, the comedian chose a romantic look and put on a jacket with a bow tie.

In July, Maxim Galkin allowed himself to rest and went on vacation for a few days, from where he shared sunny photos from the sea coast with fans. Now the TV presenter returned to Moscow to Alla Pugacheva and the kids and again plunged into work.

In his Instagram, the comedian shared footage from the backstage of the next shoot, for which he tried on a beautiful pearl jacket, a snow-white shirt and formal trousers. The image of the Diva’s husband was complemented by a romantic butterfly and a shock of curly hair.

The shooting took place on a boat that sailed along the Moskva River across the entire capital. During the break, Galkin could not resist and stood at the bow of the small ship to parody a popular scene from the movie “Titanic” (1997).

Like Leonardo DiCaprio, the comedian went to the very bow of the boat and spread his arms wide, and the video was accompanied by the legendary composition My Heart Will Go On performed by Celine Dion.

Galkin lacked only his companion – the famous Rose Dewitt Bukater, who, together with Jack, performs a dangerous stunt on the ship. Now fans are talking on social networks: who could get this role if not the star wife of Maxim Alla Pugacheva?

Earlier, Maxim Galkin gave fans a tour of the garden in his own castle in the village of Gryaz and showed apple trees that he planted with his own hands.