Angelina Jolie dined with The Weeknd in Los Angeles

Yesterday it was difficult to imagine the names of the Oscar-winning actress and mother of many children Angelina Jolie next to The Weeknd, a popular and very successful artist. But everything is so – last Wednesday, 46-year-old ex-wife of Brad Pitt and 31-year-old Abel Tesfaye (the real name of the musician) met face-to-face. They had dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles and talked for several hours, after which they took turns leaving the walls of the institution.

Eyewitnesses claim that the meeting was more like a business or friendly one, because the paparazzi did not notice any hints of hugs or other manifestations of tenderness.

They were clearly not trying to hide the meeting. He’s definitely focused on getting into the movie business. He has a new HBO series starring and directing, ”a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six.

Angelina Jolie The weeknd

It is not known what the actress and the musician actually discussed, but the journalists recalled rumors that could also become a topic for conversation. In 2016, just as Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, a number of sources reported that Brad was “shamelessly flirting” with Selena Gomez, who was The Weeknd’s girlfriend at the time. With his last passion – supermodel Bella Hadid – Abel broke up in 2019. And Jolie herself in a recent interview said that she has been free for many years – after breaking up with Brad Pitt for almost six years, the actress has not been seen in the company of other men:

Probably, I have a very long list of requirements and I very often say “no”. I’ve been alone for a long time, – said Jolie.

Recall that now Angelina continues to fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt for the sole custody of children. In May, it became known that 57-year-old Hollywood actor Brad Pitt achieved joint custody of children from his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie. The court’s decision in the case of joint custody of children in favor of Brad Pitt “bitterly disappointed” Angelina Jolie. The actress is extremely unhappy with this outcome of the case and is preparing for new court proceedings.

Ajelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with their son Maddox