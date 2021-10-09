Angelina Jolie fueled rumors about an affair with a singer 15 years younger than her

Celebrities arrived at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica separately, but after 2.5 hours they left together.

46-year-old Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie was spotted dining in a Los Angeles restaurant with the 31-year-old Canadian singer The Weeknd, according to the Daily Mail.

The mother of many children and the musician spent 2.5 hours in the private part of the popular Italian family restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, arriving there separately, but leaving it together and drove the singer’s black SUV to his mansion in Bel Air worth $ 70 million He acquired this property quite recently.

To go to the restaurant, Angie dressed up in a black double-breasted trench coat, matching pumps and complemented the look with a Yves Saint Laurent handbag.

Abel Tesfaye (the artist’s real name) was in a black jacket, skinny jeans and boots.

After the pictures of celebrities, dressed in all black, got into the media, the tabloids again spoke on the subdued, it was, the topic of the relationship between the actress and the musician. They were first spotted at the same restaurant on June 30, and on July 10, Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed together at a private concert in Los Angeles.

Now both celebrities are free, and nothing prevents them from starting a relationship. However, neither Tesfaye nor Jolie have commented on the rumors circulating in the press.

In 2016, the actress filed for divorce from her third husband, Brad Pitt, with whom she later sued for custody of six children for several years, and The Weeknd managed to meet Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, but none of these relationships ended in marriage.