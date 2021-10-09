Angelina Jolie struck another blow to Brad Pitt and earned tens of millions of dollars

Brad Pitt opposed the sale by his ex-wife of her part of the family business, but the court decided differently.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie sold her half of the Château Miraval winery to Tenute del Mondo (the wine division of the Stoli Group), which she owned with ex-husband Brad Pitt since 2008, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Read the best materials of the section on the page “Focus. Lifestyle” in Facebook

The amount of the deal was not disclosed, but the vineyard, located in Correns (Provence, France), is estimated at $ 164 million. The brand is known for its pink drink Miraval.

Jolie’s stake in the brand was the subject of the couple’s latest lawsuit. In July, the actress applied to a California court to authorize the sale of her part in the business, despite the fact that, according to court documents, the divorce proceedings from Brad Pitt had not yet been completed.

In turn, the ex-husband of Jolie Pitt filed a response claim, demanding to ban the deal, and said that his ex-wife decided to take revenge on him, not only excluding him from the process, but also deciding on the sole sale of her share, which could negatively affect the company , which owns Château Miraval.

Photo: Getty Images

The severity of the situation was added by the fact that the castle and the winery originally belonged exclusively to Angelina, since they were bought before the wedding of the actors in 2014. Later, the wine-making company Nouvel, together with Pitt’s Mondo Bongo, on the terms of equal shareholders, became part of the Luxembourg company, which has a stake in Chateau Miraval.

At Château Miraval, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014 [+–]

After weeks of litigation in September, the actress was allowed to sell her stakes in the winery and estate.

We will remind, Angelina Jolie fueled rumors about an affair with the singer The Weeknd, who is 15 years younger than her. The actress was repeatedly seen with a musician.